INVL Baltic Real Estate has signed a deed of assignment for the building at Vilniaus Street 37-4, Vilnius

English Lithuanian

As it was announced, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) on 24 September 2021 concluded a real property sale and purchase agreement with the state enterprise Turto Bankas on the purchase of a part of the building and land plot at Vilniaus Street 37-4 in Vilnius. More information here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bd6eb317d5bcceea5df97cf844fa9120b&lang=en

The Company gives notice that on 29 of September 2021 the deed of assignment was signed with the state enterprise Turto Bankas, according to which the Company has fully settled for the real estate with the state enterprise Turto bankas and the transaction is considered fully completed.