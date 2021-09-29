Smartronix Collaborates with AWS to Provide Next-Generation MSP Services

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, LLC , a global leader in delivering and managing secure cloud services, announced today that its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) platform leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services (AMS) to provide customers with leading edge, full stack management capabilities.



AMS provides customers with the freedom to use, configure, and deploy AWS services in concert with the highly automated operational support AWS is known for. CAMS offers clients the advanced security and application support needed to drive a full stack management approach across the Enterprise, using development, security and operations solutions and Service Reliability Engineering. This powerful combination of AMS and CAMS provides highly regulated customers with the highest level of skill, discipline, and innovation to manage their critical cloud workloads.

John Sankovich, President of Cloud Solutions at Smartronix, said of the combined capabilities, “We’re continually seeking to expand, evolve and modernize our services to bring even more value to our customers. We’ve listened to the challenges they face with the adoption of managed services across the enterprise, and truly believe this approach will aid in simplifying their challenges while elevating their security posture and ability to drive innovation.”

Customers now have the ability to review and purchase the full suite of CAMS and AMS services from Smartronix, while allowing the flexibility to augment the core capabilities of AMS with the extended services available through CAMS.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are a leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created industry-leading, FedRAMP-accredited solutions like CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, visit https://www.smartronix.com/.