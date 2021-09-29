Japan House Los Angeles Unveils New Store: Waza

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, today announces its new store – WAZA – featuring an eclectic mix of modern and traditional products in a unique physical space + digital hybrid retail concept. Visitors to the showroom, located at JAPAN HOUSE’s 2nd floor space, can discover curated items reflecting several facets of Japanese culture, including dining, home, and fashion. All items are only available for purchase online.

Opening just in time for the 2021 holiday shopping season, the store is designed to be self-exploratory with staff available to help guide a shopper’s experience as needed. Visitors are welcome to see and learn more about Japanese product offerings – including housewares, apparel, accessories, and beauty products – through a safe, hands-free shopping experience and purchase products when convenient for them.

“We’re excited to launch WAZA and be a part of the next generation of retail-as-a-service stores that are reshaping today’s shopping experience,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “As an added benefit, this in-person experience combined with online-only shopping is helpful to our many out-of-town visitors as they can now sample and purchase unique keepsakes without having to travel with them.”

The Japanese characters for WAZA are written with kanji (Chinese characters) – “wa,” means harmony created over many years of history and “waza,” means skilled techniques. Curated products in the online shop encompass these values. Initial featured products include:

FUMIKODA : WAZA welcomes the debut outside of Japan of these accessories, handcrafted by artisans using a combination of traditional, centuries-old craftsmanship techniques and Japanese technology. Bags and clutches in the Takaoka-Doki series use an ethereal turquoise blue metal fitting made from Takaoka-Doki copperware which boasts a 400-year history. The copperware is a hand-dyed traditional Japanese handicraft made by Koji Orii, a traditional craftsman from Takaoka.

Tableware, home accessories, luminaires, tea sets, and flower vases made of brass and bronze in Takaoka using a manufacturing process in which a molten metal is poured into a mold to form an object of the desired shape. Every Nousaku product starts with the creation of a sand mold, and then undergoes several finishing processes, including hand-finishing by experienced craftsmen to accentuate material beauty and fineness. KASHOEN: The oldest cosmetics brush brand in Kumano, Japan, founded in 1883 by Shozo Takamoto, whose aspiration to create a high-quality calligraphy brush led him to start manufacturing and selling brushes in Kumano, Hiroshima. Today the brand is known for high quality cosmetic brushes using traditional Japanese craftsmanship together with modern processes.



JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles invites people to try this new shopping experience with a special limited time offer – free shipping for all non-food purchases and for food purchases totaling more than $50.00, between Wednesday, September 29 – Tuesday, October 12. WAZA ships nationwide in the U.S. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). WAZA is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

