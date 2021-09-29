Doceree Launches Unprecedented Measurement Solution to Boost Data Transparency for Life Sciences Brands

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doceree Inc., the first global network of HCP-only platforms for programmatic messaging, announced today the launch of Doceree Perform™, a measurement solution to pioneer a new era of transparency for life sciences brands to increase the ROI of digital messaging campaigns. As the latest advancement to the company’s platform for healthcare professional communications, Doceree Perform progresses the sector to go beyond vanity marketing metrics to establish business outcomes with a compressive overview on the effectiveness of virtual interactions.



The unparalleled measurement proficiency of Doceree Perform equips life sciences organizations with an interactive platform to evaluate business performances and to raise script lift with the utilization of more precise data-driven messages. With access to total prescriptions (TRx), new prescriptions (NRx), new-to-brand prescriptions (NBRx) and ROI metrics on Doceree Perform, life sciences companies can not only identify the behaviors of healthcare professionals (HCPs) and campaign results precisely across the Doceree network, but also gauge the performance of initiatives on additional channels and networks.

“Doceree is democratizing the measurement process,” said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. “We provide a comprehensive overview of business outcomes with script lift data, along with the HCP’s specialization, demography, location and type of healthcare practice. This level of openness on digital performance is new to the business-to-business healthcare market. Doceree Perform is removing any ambiguity on the data analytics for campaigns, so brands can identify the areas of success among competing networks and employ those insights to achieve their company’s objectives.”

The first-of-its-kind measurement solution provides marketers an analysis of campaign performances and actionable insights based on an HCP’s real-world behaviors to refine future communication strategies. Further, as exchanges to HCPs evolve on point-of-care (POC) and endemic platforms, life sciences brands can examine initiatives that create maximum impact with a target audience on these virtual channels. In addition, marketers gain precise performance analytics on a multitude of endemic and POC networks, including medical journals, professional networking sites, telehealth, electronic health record (EHR) and e-prescribing (eRx) platforms. “It’s about scripts now, and not clicks,” stated Jain.

“Life sciences brands have to overcome the barriers of not knowing the outcomes of communication efforts until the culmination of a program,” says Stephen Hoelper, President, North America, Doceree. “The availability of transparent and practically real-time data points to raise prescription volumes will transform the HCP messaging landscape. With Doceree Perform, we empower organizations with the knowledge to refine communication initiatives to boost the value of digital messaging among the brand’s target audience.”

With access to a self-service interactive performance dashboard that updates in real time, Doceree Perform supplies marketers with the ability to decipher and measure attribution-based script lift data that they can put to use to optimize digital communication endeavors.

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of HCP-only platforms for programmatic messaging. Doceree facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and healthcare professionals through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver at scale accurate and transparent messages to HCPs. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

