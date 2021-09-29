FFW Corp Announces Changes to Senior Management

WABASH, Ind., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, announces changes to senior management.



Roger K. Cromer, President, and CEO of FFW Corporation, the parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, announces the retirement of Jennifer Southers, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking, effective January 7, 2022. Jenni’s banking career has spanned more than 40 years, the last 16 years at Crossroads Bank. Jenni has provided positive leadership and has been an invaluable partner. We will miss her insight and wisdom on the management team. We wish her well as she enters a new chapter in her life.

Effective October 1, 2021, Emily Boardman, CPA, previously Crossroads Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. In her new role, Ms. Boardman will lead our Retail Banking Division and continue to manage our human resource, IT, compliance, and deposit operation areas. Emily started her career in May 2007 as our Controller and was promoted to CFO in 2009. In 2015, she added the various operational duties noted above and has brought a focus on strategic planning and employee/community engagement.

Effective October 1, 2021, Kirsten Pendarvis, CPA, previously Controller at Crossroads Bank, will be promoted to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In her new role, she will oversee all accounting and financial systems, budgets, capital investments and serve as the liaison with auditors and regulatory agencies. Kirsten started her career in April 2020 as our Controller and had previously worked at BKD CPAs & Advisors, focusing on providing audit servicing to community financial institutions.

This is an exciting time for Crossroads Bank to promote talent within the organization as opportunities arise. This transfer of duties will provide a seamless transition for customers and employees alike.



