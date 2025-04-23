FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2025

WABASH, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (4/22/2025 Close: $39.70), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,399,000 or $1.28 per common share compared to $920,000 or $0.82 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $4,119,000 compared to $3,536,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,309,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,827,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $4,081,000 or $3.66 per common share compared to $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $11,894,000 compared to $10,813,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $125,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $3,849,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $11,100,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.39% and 10.88%, respectively, compared to 7.67% and 8.56% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.00% and 0.95%, respectively, compared to 0.66% and 0.72%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,682,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.73% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $571,925,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $49,958,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 13,708 shares at an average price of $39.98. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 53,178 shares at an average price of $39.40. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet Mach 31

June 30 2025 2024 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,983,720 $ 5,202,224 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,719,909 11,717,782 Cash and cash equivalents 10,703,629 16,920,006 Securities available for sale 107,035,030 106,179,450 Loans held for sale 1,183,650 559,830 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,627,164 at March 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 421,027,946 411,841,368 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700 Accrued interest receivable 2,914,302 3,016,660 Premises and equipment, net 7,503,967 7,614,589 Mortgage servicing rights 1,093,572 1,086,587 Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,054,115 12,725,890 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets - 1,250 Other assets 4,904,722 4,913,693 Total assets $ 571,924,531 $ 567,362,921 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 51,886,534 $ 47,530,618 Interest-bearing 448,895,881 466,891,628 Total deposits 500,782,415 514,422,246 Borrowings 17,000,000 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,184,509 4,425,736 Total liabilities 521,966,924 518,847,982 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,086,281 at March 31, 2025 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,182,832 10,266,257 Retained earnings 64,774,708 61,694,919 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,489,806 ) (10,795,929 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 746,9325 at March 31, 2025 and 710,085 at June 30, 2024 (14,528,490 ) (12,668,671 ) Total shareholders' equity 49,957,607 48,514,939 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 571,924,531 $ 567,362,921





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended March 31

Nine Months Ended March 31 2025

2024

2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 5,707,273 $ 5,373,052 $ 17,198,053 $ 15,688,147 Taxable securities 549,122 508,864 1,623,785 1,493,040 Tax exempt securities 405,406 407,951 1,223,115 1,250,686 Other 103,991 57,617 485,623 189,900 Total interest and dividend income 6,765,792 6,347,484 20,530,576 18,621,773 Interest expense: Deposits 2,619,446 2,746,943 8,608,612 7,680,525 Borrowings 27,799 64,888 27,813 128,357 Total interest expense 2,647,245 2,811,831 8,636,425 7,808,882 Net interest income 4,118,547 3,535,653 11,894,151 10,812,891 Provision for credit losses 50,000 - 125,000 - Net interest income after provision for 4,068,547 3,535,653 11,769,151 10,812,891 credit losses Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of loans 59,267 28,349 298,601 71,755 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - 35,238 - Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - - (684 ) (37,006 ) Commission income 593,775 364,240 1,530,164 1,034,231 Service charges and fees 245,619 276,777 711,137 779,262 Earnings on life insurance 109,953 107,851 328,225 283,332 Other 300,569 291,081 946,043 874,959 Total noninterest income 1,309,183 1,068,298 3,848,724 3,006,533 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,017,995 1,942,761 6,063,655 5,726,167 Occupancy and equipment 333,088 323,582 966,545 950,172 Professional 127,059 116,840 463,741 359,794 Marketing 84,205 98,890 278,408 281,794 Deposit insurance premium 84,423 69,000 246,684 207,666 Regulatory assessment 11,921 10,345 31,203 31,035 Correspondent bank charges 34,720 25,675 81,274 69,885 Data processing 592,792 474,275 1,556,269 1,384,115 Printing, postage and supplies 69,259 64,214 226,111 219,432 Expense on life insurance 27,665 41,249 (19,889 ) 88,785 Contribution expense 18,286 20,946 37,388 40,881 Expense on REO - - - 5,822 Other 425,132 421,267 1,168,598 1,217,962 Total noninterest expense 3,826,545 3,609,044 11,099,987 10,583,510 Income before income taxes 1,551,185 994,907 4,517,888 3,235,914 Income tax expense 152,317 75,100 436,810 264,001 Net income $ 1,398,868 $ 919,807 $ 4,081,078 $ 2,971,913





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Key Balances and Ratios Three Months Ended March 31

Nine Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.28 $ 0.82 $ 3.66 $ 2.64 Diluted earnings $ 1.28 $ 0.82 $ 3.66 $ 2.64 Dividends paid $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.90 $ 0.87 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,091,358 1,128,394 1,116,016 1,126,998 Shares outstanding end of period 1,086,281 1,126,843 1,086,281 1,126,843 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.00 % 2.66 % 2.84 % 2.70 % Return on average assets *** 1.00 % 0.66 % 0.95 % 0.72 % Return on average common equity *** 11.39 % 7.67 % 10.88 % 8.56 % March 31

June 30

2025 2024 Nonperforming assets * $ 8,682,341 $ 4,044,082 Repossessed assets $ 0 $ 1,250 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

