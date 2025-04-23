FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2025

WABASH, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/22/2025 Close: $39.70), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,399,000 or $1.28 per common share compared to $920,000 or $0.82 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $4,119,000 compared to $3,536,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,309,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,827,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $4,081,000 or $3.66 per common share compared to $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $11,894,000 compared to $10,813,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $125,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $3,849,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $11,100,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.39% and 10.88%, respectively, compared to 7.67% and 8.56% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.00% and 0.95%, respectively, compared to 0.66% and 0.72%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,682,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.73% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $571,925,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $49,958,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 13,708 shares at an average price of $39.98. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 53,178 shares at an average price of $39.40. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
    
  Mach 31
 June 30
  2025  2024 
  Unaudited  
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,983,720  $5,202,224 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,719,909   11,717,782 
 Cash and cash equivalents 10,703,629   16,920,006 
   
Securities available for sale 107,035,030   106,179,450 
Loans held for sale 1,183,650   559,830 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,627,164  
 at March 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 421,027,946   411,841,368 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700   1,289,700 
Accrued interest receivable 2,914,302   3,016,660 
Premises and equipment, net 7,503,967   7,614,589 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,093,572   1,086,587 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,054,115   12,725,890 
Goodwill 1,213,898   1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets -   1,250 
Other assets 4,904,722   4,913,693 
 Total assets$571,924,531  $567,362,921 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$51,886,534  $47,530,618 
 Interest-bearing 448,895,881   466,891,628 
 Total deposits 500,782,415   514,422,246 
    
Borrowings 17,000,000   - 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,184,509   4,425,736 
 Total liabilities 521,966,924   518,847,982 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,086,281 at March 31, 2025 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363   18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,182,832   10,266,257 
Retained earnings 64,774,708   61,694,919 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,489,806)  (10,795,929)
Treasury stock, at cost: 746,9325 at March 31, 2025 and  
 710,085 at June 30, 2024 (14,528,490)  (12,668,671)
 Total shareholders' equity 49,957,607   48,514,939 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$571,924,531  $567,362,921 
         


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
      
   Three Months Ended March 31
 Nine Months Ended March 31
   2025
 2024
 2025 2024
   Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
 Loans, including fees$5,707,273  $5,373,052  $17,198,053  $15,688,147 
 Taxable securities 549,122   508,864   1,623,785   1,493,040 
 Tax exempt securities 405,406   407,951   1,223,115   1,250,686 
 Other 103,991   57,617   485,623   189,900 
  Total interest and dividend income 6,765,792   6,347,484   20,530,576   18,621,773 
       
Interest expense:    
 Deposits 2,619,446   2,746,943   8,608,612   7,680,525 
 Borrowings 27,799   64,888   27,813   128,357 
  Total interest expense 2,647,245   2,811,831   8,636,425   7,808,882 
       
Net interest income 4,118,547   3,535,653   11,894,151   10,812,891 
       
Provision for credit losses 50,000   -   125,000   - 
       
Net interest income after provision for 4,068,547   3,535,653   11,769,151   10,812,891 
 credit losses    
       
Noninterest income:    
 Net gains on sales of loans 59,267   28,349   298,601   71,755 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets -   -   35,238   - 
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO -   -   (684)  (37,006)
 Commission income 593,775   364,240   1,530,164   1,034,231 
 Service charges and fees 245,619   276,777   711,137   779,262 
 Earnings on life insurance 109,953   107,851   328,225   283,332 
 Other 300,569   291,081   946,043   874,959 
  Total noninterest income 1,309,183   1,068,298   3,848,724   3,006,533 
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and benefits 2,017,995   1,942,761   6,063,655   5,726,167 
 Occupancy and equipment 333,088   323,582   966,545   950,172 
 Professional 127,059   116,840   463,741   359,794 
 Marketing 84,205   98,890   278,408   281,794 
 Deposit insurance premium 84,423   69,000   246,684   207,666 
 Regulatory assessment 11,921   10,345   31,203   31,035 
 Correspondent bank charges 34,720   25,675   81,274   69,885 
 Data processing 592,792   474,275   1,556,269   1,384,115 
 Printing, postage and supplies 69,259   64,214   226,111   219,432 
 Expense on life insurance 27,665   41,249   (19,889)  88,785 
 Contribution expense 18,286   20,946   37,388   40,881 
 Expense on REO -   -   -   5,822 
 Other 425,132   421,267   1,168,598   1,217,962 
  Total noninterest expense 3,826,545   3,609,044   11,099,987   10,583,510 
       
Income before income taxes 1,551,185   994,907   4,517,888   3,235,914 
       
Income tax expense 152,317   75,100   436,810   264,001 
       
Net income$1,398,868  $919,807  $4,081,078  $2,971,913 
                


                 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
     
  Three Months Ended March 31
 Nine Months Ended March 31
  2025 2024 2025 2024
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.28  $0.82  $3.66  $2.64 
Diluted earnings$1.28  $0.82  $3.66  $2.64 
Dividends paid$0.30  $0.29  $0.90  $0.87 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,091,358   1,128,394   1,116,016   1,126,998 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,086,281   1,126,843   1,086,281   1,126,843 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.00%  2.66%  2.84%  2.70%
Return on average assets *** 1.00%  0.66%  0.95%  0.72%
Return on average common equity *** 11.39%  7.67%  10.88%  8.56%
      
  March 31
 June 30
   
  2025 2024   
Nonperforming assets *$8,682,341  $4,044,082    
Repossessed assets$0  $1,250    
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized
      

Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


