Durable Medical Equipment Market Size to Worth Around US$ 299.56 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Sept 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The global durable medical equipment market size was valued at US$ 183.5 billion in 2020, according to new study by precedence research. Durable medical equipment’s are the equipment used to measures various health parameters that help in ascertaining the patient health condition. It helps the patients to live a better quality of life. The durable medical equipment’s comprises of ventilators, crutches, walkers, canes, wheelchairs, nebulizers, oxygen monitors and many others. It assists in diagnosing and monitoring the health condition of the patients. These equipment’s are durable, reusable and can be easily operated hence they are prescribed by the physicians to the patients across the globe to monitor their health condition.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Increase in chronic diseases across the globe especially in the older generation people.

The surge in older population across the globe.

The rapid technological advancement in the durable medical equipment’s.

The comfort provided by the use of durable medical equipment’s.

During the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the demand for durable medical equipment’s increased in the local hospitals and nursing homes.





Scope of the Durable Medical Equipment Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 US$ 299.56 billion Growth Rate in 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 6.3% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Product Type, End User Type, Regional Outlook Companies Mentioned ArjoHuntleigh, Becton, Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, GF Health Products Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic PLC, Omron Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG) and Stryker Corporation

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to improved healthcare facilities and largest population.

The rise in elderly population that need constant medical attention that can be ensured with the help of durable medical equipment’s.

The monitoring and therapeutic devices sector will lead the durable medical equipment market with highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rapid increase of chronic disease among the people all over the world

By Geography, North America leads the Durable Medical Equipment Market by revenue share because of rise in chronic diseases among the people in this region.

Regional Snapshots

North America is leading the Durable Medical Equipment Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the upcoming years. In North America, the demand for Durable Medical Equipment is very high due to increase in chronic diseases among the people of North America. Moreover, the people in North America desire for home-based monitoring devices and this fosters the demand for the Durable Medical Equipment’s in the market.

The Asia-Pacific Durable Medical Equipment market is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years with China forecasted to grow at 10.5% CAGR by 2030. The prime factors that is responsible for the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment Market in the Asia Pacific region includethe growing elderly population, largest target population, unbalanced diet patterns that develops many chronic diseases and many others.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The surge in the elderly population across the world and the rise in chronic disease such as cancer, diabetics, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions are the major factors that drive the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment Market. Moreover, the rising technological advancement in the medical equipment’s and the increase in demand for durable medical equipment’s across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment Market.

Restraint

The major restraining factor that negatively impact the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment Market includes the high cost involved in the manufacture of the durable medical equipment, high maintenance, strict Government norms, lack of skilled personals to operate the medical equipment’s and many others.

Opportunity

The utility of durable medical equipment’s among the elderly population is the crucial factor that will boost the growth of the durable medical equipment market. Also, these equipment’s are used for diverse aspects such as BP monitoring, blood glucose analyzers, nebulizers and many others. All these attributes contribute significantly in discovering the futuristic opportunities for the growth of the durable medical equipment market.

Challenges

The high cost of equipment development is one of the major challenges encountered by the durable medical equipment market. Furthermore, the strict Government regulations, tedious approval procedures, maintaining high quality and safety are some of the challenges encountered by the durable medical equipment market.

Key Players Insights

The major player operating in the durable medical equipment market are ArjoHuntleigh, Becton, Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, GF Health Products Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Device Depot Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic PLC, Omron Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG) and Stryker Corporation.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchair and Scooter Crutches and Canes Walkers Others

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Oxygen Equipment Blood Glucose Analyzers Vital Sign Monitors Infusion Pumps Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Nebulizers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices

Medical Furniture

Incontinent Pads

Breast Pumps

Catheters

Consumables and Accessories

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



