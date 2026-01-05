Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market Trends & Size Report 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diagnostic test kits packaging market attained a notable valuation in 2025 and is projected to grow substantially by 2034, as highlighted in a report by Towards Packaging, reflecting strong and sustained market momentum. The Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market refers to packaging solutions designed to protect, store, and transport diagnostic reagents, test devices, and components. The market is driven by rising diagnostic testing volumes.

What is Meant by Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market?

The diagnostic test kit packaging market refers to packaging solutions used to safely store, protect, and transport diagnostic reagents, devices, and consumables. It is driven by rising disease prevalence, increased diagnostic testing, growth in point-of-care and home-based testing, and stringent regulatory requirements. Demand is also supported by advances in molecular diagnostics, need for sterile and tamper-evident packaging, extended shelf life, and expanding healthcare and laboratory infrastructure worldwide.

Private Industry Investments for Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging:

Amcor Limited: Amcor invests heavily in expanding its thermoforming production capacity and developing sustainable, recyclable packaging solutions like AmSky to improve the recyclability of medical packaging. Aptargroup Incorporated: This company focuses on innovative dispensing and closure systems, making strategic investments in product innovation for in-vitro diagnostics packaging. Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated: As a global leader in serving science, Thermo Fisher invests in a robust product portfolio, strong supply chains, and advanced diagnostic reagents and equipment, which includes associated packaging. Corning Incorporated: Known for its glass and glass-ceramics expertise, Corning invests in developing high-quality, specialized glass packaging solutions like vials and cartridges that ensure drug and diagnostic integrity. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): BD makes investments in advanced medication delivery systems, vials, and pre-fillable syringes, focusing on cutting-edge packaging technologies to guarantee the safety and efficacy of medical products.





What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market?

1. Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Packaging

There is a growing emphasis on environmentally responsible materials such as recyclable plastics, biodegradable films, and paper-based structures. Manufacturers are reducing plastic usage and adopting mono-material designs to lower waste while maintaining sterility and performance. This trend is driven by regulatory pressure and healthcare providers’ sustainability goals.

2. Smart & Track-and-Trace Packaging Technologies

Diagnostic packaging increasingly integrates RFID, QR codes, NFC tags, and sensors for real-time tracking, authentication, and temperature monitoring. These technologies improve supply-chain visibility, ensure product safety, help prevent counterfeiting, and support regulatory compliance throughout distribution.

3. Cold Chain-Ready & Thermal Packaging Solutions

The rise of temperature-sensitive assays (like molecular and immunoassay reagents) is fueling adoption of passive thermal solutions (phase-change materials, vacuum-insulated panels) that maintain stability without active refrigeration, especially during long-distance transport.

4. Customization for Home & Point-of-Care Kits

Packaging designs are becoming more tailored to diverse diagnostic formats, particularly for home-based and point-of-care tests. Solutions now emphasize user-friendly, tamper-proof, compact formats with clear instruction displays to improve convenience and usability for non-professional users.

5. Expansion of At-Home Testing & E-Commerce Distribution

Post-pandemic demand for home diagnostics continues to grow, pushing manufacturers to create packaging that performs well during e-commerce shipping, ensures product integrity upon delivery, and supports easy handling by end consumers.

6. High-Barrier & Alternative Material Formats

There is a shift from traditional glass toward high-barrier polymer pouches and advanced medical-grade plastics that reduce breakage, lower shipping weight, and meet barrier performance standards. These formats address logistics efficiency and sustainability without compromising reagent protection.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market?

Rising diagnostic testing demand increases the need for reliable, sterile, and protective packaging to preserve reagent stability and test accuracy across large testing volumes. At the same time, advanced customized packaging solutions support complex assays by offering tamper-evident features, improved barrier protection, and compatibility with automated laboratory workflows. Additionally, the expansion of point-of-care and home-based testing drives demand for compact, user-friendly, and durable packaging formats that ensure safe transportation, easy handling, and regulatory compliance, thereby accelerating overall market growth for diagnostic test kits packaging.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging?

North America dominates the market due to its advanced healthcare and laboratory infrastructure, strong presence of leading IVD manufacturers, and high adoption of molecular, point-of-care, and home-based diagnostics. Strict regulatory standards drive demand for high-quality, compliant packaging, while sustained R&D investment and early adoption of innovative packaging technologies further strengthen regional market leadership.

U.S. Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market Trends

The U.S. dominates the North America market due to its large diagnostic testing volume, strong concentration of IVD and packaging manufacturers, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Stringent FDA regulations increase demand for high-quality, compliant packaging solutions, while strong R&D activity, rapid adoption of molecular and home-based diagnostics, and robust distribution networks further support market leadership.

How is the opportunity in the Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market?

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising disease burden, and increasing diagnostic testing volumes. Growth is further supported by improving laboratory networks, expanding access to point-of-care testing, rising medical awareness, and growing local manufacturing of diagnostic kits, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

China Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market Trends

China dominates the Asia-Pacific market due to its large population base, high diagnostic testing demand, and rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure. The country’s strong domestic manufacturing ecosystem for IVD kits and medical packaging, government support for diagnostics production, cost-efficient packaging capabilities, and growing adoption of point-of-care and molecular testing further strengthen its leadership.

How Big is the Success of the Europe Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market?

Europe is growing at a notable rate in the market due to strong regulatory emphasis on quality and safety, increasing adoption of advanced and molecular diagnostics, and rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Well-established healthcare systems, expanding diagnostic laboratory networks, and continuous innovation by regional IVD and packaging manufacturers further support steady market growth.

The UK Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market Trends

The UK dominates the Europe market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of leading IVD manufacturers, and high adoption of molecular and point-of-care diagnostics. Supportive government policies, stringent regulatory standards, robust research and development activities, and widespread use of innovative, high-quality packaging solutions further strengthen the country’s leadership in the regional market.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Industry?

Latin America is growing at a considerable rate in the market due to increasing healthcare awareness, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and expanding diagnostic testing infrastructure. Growing investments in healthcare facilities, adoption of point-of-care and rapid diagnostic tests, and improving local manufacturing capabilities further drive demand for reliable and efficient packaging solutions across the region.

How Big is the Opportunity for the Growth of the Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Industry?

The Middle East and Africa present significant growth opportunities in the market due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing government investments in medical diagnostics, and rising awareness of early disease detection. Growing adoption of point-of-care and rapid testing, coupled with improving supply chains and local manufacturing capabilities, further enhances the region’s potential for market expansion.

Segment Outlook

Material Insights

What made the Plastic Segment Dominant in the Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market in 2024?

The plastic segment dominates the market due to its lightweight, durable, and cost-effective properties. It offers chemical resistance, flexibility, and compatibility with various diagnostic reagents. Additionally, plastic packaging ensures sterility, ease of transport, and customization for vials, bottles, and pouches, making it widely preferred over alternative materials.

The glass segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to its superior chemical stability, inertness, and ability to maintain reagent integrity. It is ideal for sensitive molecular and immunoassay tests, supports sterilization processes, and meets stringent regulatory standards, driving increasing adoption in laboratories and high-precision diagnostics.

Product Type Insights

How the Bottles Dominated the Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market in 2024?

The bottle segment dominates the market due to its large-volume capacity, durability, and compatibility with a wide range of reagents. Bottles provide secure sealing, sterility, and ease of handling in laboratories. Their versatility for storing buffers, controls, and liquid reagents, along with widespread adoption in automated systems, reinforces their market dominance.

The vials segment is the fastest-growing in the global market due to increasing demand for single-dose reagents, precision diagnostics, and point-of-care testing. Vials offer accurate dosing, contamination control, and compact design, making them ideal for molecular and immunoassay tests. Rising adoption in home-based and decentralized testing further accelerates their growth.

End-Use Insights

What made the Hospitals Segment Dominant in the Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market in 2024?

The hospitals segment in the market is driven by high patient volumes, extensive in-house laboratories, and frequent use of a wide range of diagnostic tests. Hospitals require large-scale, reliable, and sterile packaging for reagents, controls, and sample collection, ensuring accuracy, safety, and compliance with regulatory standards, making them a key end-user segment.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is the fastest-growing in the global market due to the rising demand for specialized and high-throughput testing. Laboratories increasingly adopt molecular, immunoassay, and point-of-care diagnostics, requiring precise, tamper-evident, and high-quality packaging. Growth is further supported by expanding laboratory networks, outsourcing of testing services, and rising focus on accuracy and reagent stability.

Recent Breakthroughs in Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Industry

In March 2025, Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), a biotechnology company, introduced new sustainable packaging for its CytoCell diagnostic products. The redesigned packaging uses biodegradable and fully recyclable materials, helping reduce laboratory waste and environmental impact.

Top Companies in the Global Diagnostic Test Kits Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Amcor plc : Provides moisture-sensitive flexible packaging and barrier films with integrated desiccant technology for point-of-care kits.

: and barrier films with integrated desiccant technology for point-of-care kits. Gerresheimer AG : Manufactures primary diagnostic containers, including glass vials, dropper bottles, and custom-molded polymer test housings.

: Manufactures primary diagnostic containers, including glass vials, dropper bottles, and custom-molded polymer test housings. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : Specializes in high-performance polymer vials and elastomeric closures for the containment of sensitive diagnostic reagents.

: Specializes in high-performance polymer vials and elastomeric closures for the containment of sensitive diagnostic reagents. Schott AG : Produces high-gas-barrier blister packaging and specialized laboratory glassware for reagent stability and chemical resistance.

: Produces high-gas-barrier and specialized laboratory glassware for reagent stability and chemical resistance. Sonoco Products Company : Offers temperature-controlled shippers and secondary packaging kits designed for the safe transport of clinical specimens .

: Offers temperature-controlled shippers and . Adelphi Healthcare Packaging : Supplies pharmaceutical-grade primary packaging , such as Type I glass vials and specialized closures, for diagnostic manufacturers.

: Supplies pharmaceutical-grade , such as Type I glass vials and specialized closures, for diagnostic manufacturers. Duncan Print Group: Designs and produces custom-branded cardboard outer cartons and UN-3373 compliant mailer boxes for diagnostic test kits.





Tier 2:

Aptar CSP Technologies, Inc.

Packaging Height

eliteBoxPackaging

PAXXUS

Impak Corporation

OPTIMA Packaging

Sonic Packaging





Segment Covered in the Report

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

By Product Type

Bottles

Vials

Closures

Pouches

Boxes & Cartons

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Laboratories





By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America





:

Europe:

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

