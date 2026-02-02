Smart Insulin Pens Market Driven by 11.34% CAGR and Rising Diabetes Prevalence

Ottawa, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart insulin pens market size is calculated at USD 1.02 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 2.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.34% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5602

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.

By connectivity type, the Bluetooth segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By connectivity type, the near field communication (NFC) segment is expected to grow notably during 2025-2034.

By indication type, the type 1 diabetes segment registered dominance in the smart insulin pens market in 2024.

By indication type, the type 2 diabetes segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the coming years.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment captured a dominating share of the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the retail & online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

What are the Major Growth Factors of Advancing Smart Insulin Pens?

Pens, which are Bluetooth-driven, reusable, or add-on devices used for automatic recording, tracking, and sharing of insulin dosage, timing, & temperature with a smartphone app, are known as smart insulin pens. The smart insulin pens market has several immersive growth factors, such as bolstering integration of Bluetooth technology with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, growing adoption of home-based care, and demanding tailored, AI-powered diabetes management. Additionally, the players are encouraging comprehensive, AI-assisted digital health ecosystems, which emphasize real-time CGM integration, missed-dose detection, and automated titration.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Smart Insulin Pens Market?

Primarily, the globally booming burden of diabetes cases, mainly among the ageing population, is increasingly preferring convenience and self-administration devices, which lowers dosing errors. Whereas these pens manage dosages efficiently, including automated reminders and data tracking, and ultimately enhance patient adherence to treatment regimens. Another crucial driver is widening awareness of advanced diabetes management technologies in both developed and developing countries.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Trends in the Smart Insulin Pens Market?

Spurring Reusable & Durable Designs





Day by day, leaders are fostering durable, reusable pens over disposables, which provide more advanced features, excellent ergonomics, rigorous tracking capabilities, and finally raise user experience.

Exploration of Automated/Semi-Automated Insulin Delivery





Recently, researchers established hybrid systems, which used a smart pen in conjunction with a CGM, for calculating and suggesting, or in a few cases, semi-automating insulin doses based on real-time glucose data.

What is the Major Challenge in the Smart Insulin Pens Market?

The market is facing a significant limitation due to the higher cost of these pens and the minimal insurance coverage for these sophisticated devices. However, certain regions are experiencing limited knowledge about the advantages of smart pens, mainly in emerging regions, which finally hinders the global market progression.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024, due to the growing number of diabetes cases, higher adoption of digital health technologies, and robust reimbursement support. Post COVID-19, the region has been leveraging telehealth and smartphone-connected devices for controlling diabetes remotely. Recently, Canada introduced reusable pens, such as NovoPen 6 & NovoPen Echo Plus, for monitoring dose data via NFC (Near Field Communication), which enable data transfer to Glooko and other apps.

In the U.S., the smart insulin pens market is expanding as digital health integration and connected diabetes care gain traction. Growing awareness of data-driven insulin management, increased self-monitoring, and broader compatibility with mobile apps are encouraging adoption among patients and clinicians, while innovation from major medical device companies further supports uptake.

How Asia Pacific Expanded Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is predicted to witness rapid expansion in the smart insulin pens market. This is prominently fueled by a rise in the huge burden of TD1 & TD2 cases, especially in China & India, and also widening awareness and demand for user-friendly, non-invasive, and feasible insulin delivery solutions. Alongside, the APAC is increasingly implementing integrated smart pens with smartphone applications & continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) offer real-time tracking, dosage calculation, and reminders, finally enhancing adherence to medication.

In India, smart insulin pens are gradually gaining presence within the wider insulin delivery devices as diabetes prevalence rises. Preferences for convenient, precise insulin administration and greater awareness of connected health tools are driving interest, though high device costs and affordability constraints still temper widespread adoption across urban and rural populations.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By connectivity type analysis

Which Connectivity Type Led the Smart Insulin Pens Market in 2024?

The Bluetooth segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. This connectivity type provides a perfect pairing with smartphones for immediate data logging and also enables monitoring insulin doses in real-time, calculating dosages via apps, and sharing data with healthcare providers. The advanced examples include InPen, NovoPen 6 & NovoPen Echo Plus, Bigfoot Unity, Tempo Smart Button, etc.

During the prospective period, the near field communication (NFC) segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth. This operates on simple tapping by users on their pen against a smartphone, which facilitates a "point-of-care" data transfer securely and user-friendly. NFC supports integration with apps and lowers missed doses, assisting in managing diabetes more efficiently. Apps those paired with NFC encompass mySugr, Glooko, and FreeStyle LibreLink to offer an entire log of insulin doses alongside blood glucose levels.

By indication type analysis

How did the Type 1 Diabetes Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the type 1 diabetes segment held the dominating share of the smart insulin pens market in 2024. Recently, 513,000 new cases were diagnosed, which shows a nearly 2.4% rise per year. For these incidences, smart pens provide a more discreet, portable, and often more cost-effective alternative for delivering insulin. By connecting with other sensors or apps, pens are exploring data regarding the history of doses and timing to improve treatment.

On the other hand, the type 2 diabetes segment will expand significantly. From a recent study, there were approximately 589 million diabetes cases across the globe, of which China had 148 million, followed by India with 90 million. It is expected that by 2050, there will be nearly 853 million cases of diabetes, of which the majority will be TD2. Recent developments include the FDA-approved Kirsty (insulin aspart-xjhz), an interchangeable biosimilar prefilled pen for Type 1 and 2 diabetes.

By distribution channel analysis

Why did Hospital Pharmacies Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The hospital pharmacies segment led with a major share of the smart insulin pens market in 2024. They extensively provide diabetes management programs, expert consultation, and access to advanced smart devices. Moreover, they offer easy processing of insurance claims, with minimal out-of-pocket spending on advanced, expensive devices.

Whereas, the retail & online pharmacies segment is estimated to register rapid expansion. Retail pharmacies are fueled by immediate access to devices, well-developed insurance solutions, and in-person patient training. Moreover, online pharmacies are offering convenience, home delivery, and diverse products, primarily for users in rural areas with restricted in-person access.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What are the Substantial Developments in the Smart Insulin Pens Market?

In December 2025, Tandem Diabetes Care unveiled its t: slim mobile application for Android and iOS users in Canada.

In June 2025, Thane-based startup Tracky officially introduced its flagship product, India’s first Bluetooth-enabled Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM).

Key Players in the Smart Insulin Market

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed AG

Diabnext

Medtronic

Cambridge Consultants Ltd.

Pendiq

Emperra GmbH

Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The insulin pens market size was valued at US$ 51.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to 55.03 billion in 2026. Forecasts suggest it will reach approximately US$ 108.72 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.86% during the period.

The global insulin API market size is calculated at US$ 4.51 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 4.94 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 10.21 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.52% between 2024 and 2034.

The insulin degludec market is on an upward trajectory, poised to generate substantial revenue growth, potentially climbing into the hundreds of millions over the forecast years from 2025 to 2034.

The global insulin analog market size is estimated at US$ 16.99 billion in 2024, increased to US$ 17.68 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around US$ 25.29 billion by 2034. The market is growing at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2025 to 2034.

The global insulin delivery system market size is calculated at US$ 17.77 in 2024, grew to US$ 19.18 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 38.09 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2024 and 2034.

The global insulin drugs and delivery devices market size is calculated at USD 23.75 billion in 2024, grew to USD 25.58 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 49.18 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2025 and 2034.

The insulin pump market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.65%, from USD 6.87 billion in 2024 to USD 17.25 billion by 2034, over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global human insulin market size was estimated at USD 20.34 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 20.97 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 27.68 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.13% from 2026 to 2035.

The global diabetes drugs market size is calculated at USD 75.16 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 143.76 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2035.

The APAC insulin syringes market size is calculated at US$ 462.8 million in 2024, grew to US$ 491 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 848.6 million by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Near Field Communication (NFC)

By Indication

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail & Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5602

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest