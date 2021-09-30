Announcement by AS “AB CITY” on the offer to purchase AS “Olainfarm” shares

With the following AS “Olainfarm” informs that on September 30, 2021 it has received announcement from AS “Olainfarm” shareholder AS “AB CITY” on offer to purchase AS “Olainfarm” shares.
Full announcement in English attached.
Attachment
| Source: Olainfarm Olainfarm
Olaine Rigas rajons, LATVIA
