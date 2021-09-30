Terranet to present at Redeye Autotech Seminar on the 6th of October

English Swedish

On the 6th of October Terranet is invited to participate at the Redeye autotech event together with prominent leaders in the Swedish autonomous and electric vehicle space. In this event you can learn more about why we are so confident that autonomous vehicles will redefine what safety means for all vehicles and what innovation is available to do so.

Our CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson will share more about the opportunity Terranet presents, a chance for the automotive industry to claim safety in our cities.

Please book your seat here. https://www.redeye.se/events/815788/autotech-seminar-2021

More about the event:

The automotive industry is undergoing a major digital transformation and the electronics segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the future.

Self-driving cars have attracted a lot of attention during the year, but there is also very exciting development in connected cars, ride-sharing, passengers’ digital experience, driver assistance, electrification, driver monitoring and safety, just to name a few areas.

Due to the rapidly increasing technology content in cars, Redeye has invited a number of companies that are exposed to the industry in various ways. They will briefly present their respective businesses and technologies.

