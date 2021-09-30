Hemlo Intersects 3.97 g/t Au over 1 m at the North Limb Project Lunny West Showing

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to provide an update on its drill program at the North Limb project, located 15 km north of Barrick Gold Corporation’s Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ontario.



Highlights:

Armand Lake Volcanic Complex (“ALVC”) Lunny West Showing: Drillholes NL21-10 (Section L-600) and NL21-11 (Section L-425) totalling 1,057.68 metres were drilled on two sections spaced over 175 m at the Lunny West Showing (Figure 1). These two holes were designed to test the North and South contacts of the ALVC where historical drilling intersected strong sericite and silica altered pyritic felsic volcanic units.





Drillhole NL21-10 (Figure 2) intersected two gold horizons grading 127 ppb Au over 2.06 m and 58 ppb Au over 0.94 m which correlate with intersections in historic holes W1 (2.92 g/t Au over 2.13 m), AX241-2 (700 ppb Au over 2.50 m) and PN-7 (70 ppb Au over 1 m), respectively. No assays are available for historical drillholes R-11 and PN-7.





Drillhole NL21-11 (Figure 3) intersected a higher-grade interval of 3.97 g/t Au (gravimetric result of 3.22 g/t Au) over 1 m within a broader 11.74 m interval grading 401 ppb Au in a felsic volcanic unit characterized by pervasive sericitization, local silicification, strong roscoelite (V-mica) alteration, 1-4% pyrite and 1-2% pyrrhotite. This intersection correlates to historic anomalous surface grab and soil sample results and with anomalous gold values intersected in historical drillhole PN-8 located 180 m to the east (Figure 1). Additional anomalous gold results were intersected in this hole as shown in Table 1. Assays for historical drillholes on this section are not available.





The Company has recently completed ~25 line-kms surface mapping and sampling, the results of which are being compiled and interpreted.





The digital capture and validation of all North Limb project data, including more than 29,000 m of historical drilling, is nearing completion and will be incorporated into the ongoing 3D Leapfrog© drillhole and surface geological and geochemical modelling. We look forward to publishing a 3D model of our program.



As has been reported with the drill results from the Musher (see press release dated July 27, 2021) and Armand (see press release dated August 24, 2021) showings, multi-element ICP data using ioGAS© geochemical software has identified widespread pathfinder elements such as Ag, Sb, As, V, and Hg at the Lunny West showing. Some of these elements are positively correlated with Au mineralization, while others define broader horizons indicating a more extensive corridor of hydrothermal activity.

Brian Howlett, CEO of Hemlo Explorers, commented “We are very pleased with the drill results announced today which further demonstrate widespread contiguous anomalous gold and elevated pathfinder elements at North Limb project. This hydrothermal system has now been identified at the Armand, Musher and Lunny West showings over a strike length of 5 kms covering most of the ALVC trend. Our ability to integrate historical drillhole data is ongoing and integral to the evolving geological interpretation.”

Figure #1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af26734-e571-4d8f-bdd9-aed0cfba393f



Figure #2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8db9bea2-8f29-4631-8b19-f64b9f3fa2d0

Figure #3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43755998-56cb-4058-9863-21bd7684a2d0

Table 1: Summary of Current and Historical Drill Results for the Lunny West Showing

Section Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Intersection Width

(m) Au

(ppb) Comments L-600 NL21-10 300.52 302.58 2.06 127 Strongly anomalous Hg 408.46 409.40 0.94 58 Strongly anomalous Hg W1 (Historical Hole) 51.21 53.34 2.13 2924 2.92 g/t Au AX241-2 (Historical Hole) 85.59 88.09 2.50 700 PN-7 (Historical Hole) 115.7 116.7 1.00 70 L-425 NL21-11 68.60 73.73 5.13 97 NL21-11 287.40 288.32 0.92 178 NL21-11 366.40 367.59 1.19 171 NL21-11 421.10 432.84 11.74 401 Anomalous Ag, As, Sb including 426.30 427.30 1.00 3970 Gravimetric=3.22 g/t Au

The North Limb geological setting resembles that of the Hemlo Deposit with felsic to intermediate volcanic and sedimentary assemblages, quartz-feldspar intrusives in a district scale, high strain arcuate structural regime. Much of the mineralization at the Hemlo Deposit is confined to high strain zones and spatially associated with the contact between felsic volcanic rocks and sedimentary rocks. Similar alteration of silica, sericite, feldspar and vanadium to that of the Hemlo Deposit is found with anomalous gold along the Armand and Musher Horizons which have strike lengths of 7 and 8 kilometres, respectively.

Technical Information

Mr. Adrian Bray, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company, is the “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our main Hemlo area projects, including the North Limb, Pic and Hemlo West.

