Rocky Shore Identifies Higher Gold Grades Within Recently Acquired Gold Deposits at its Gold Anchor Project in Newfoundland

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (“Rocky Shore” or the “Company”) (CSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that ongoing data compilation at its recently optioned Mosquito Hill and recently acquired Reid gold deposits (see news releases dated December 12, 2025 and December 2, 2025) has identified thick, higher-grade gold intervals within both deposits’ mineralized envelopes from historical drill logs. Both porphyry-controlled gold deposits are at surface and are open along strike and at depth and adjoin the Company’s 100% owned Gold Anchor Project. They are strategically adjacent to Rocky Shore’s 11-kilometre-long Lane Pond Gold Target; a structurally-controlled high-grade gold target associated with the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor. The Gold Anchor Project is located within an emerging gold district in central Newfoundland, hosts the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor, two porphyry-controlled gold deposits and numerous structurally controlled untested gold targets (see maps 1 and 2).

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “Persistent higher-grade gold intervals throughout a thick centre core at both porphyry-controlled gold deposits is a significant first step in understanding additional potential at both deposits. We will continue to release news from our ongoing compilation program throughout the coming months. Additionally, we are excited to initiate our inaugural winter drill program at our high-grade structurally-controlled Lane Pond Gold Target in Q1 2026. With gold prices near all-time highs, a strong treasury, growth potential at both porphyry-controlled gold deposits and commencement of our first drill program targeting structurally-controlled gold targets, Rocky Shore is well positioned in 2026 to continue to deliver value creation opportunities at our Gold Anchor Project.”

Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit Historical Drill Highlights include:

  • 2.21 g/t gold over 35.00 m including 3.00 g/t gold over 5.00m (HX06-16)
  • 0.67 g/t gold over 103.35 m including 7.56 g/t gold over 1.00 m (HX07-20)
  • 0.50 g/t gold over 110.00 m including 1.52 g/t gold over 10.00 m (HX10-50)
  • 0.78 g/t gold over 68.00 m including 1.02 g/t gold over 30.00 m (HX10-47)
  • 0.46 g/t gold over 115.04 m including 1.18 g/t gold over 10.45 m (HX10-58)
  • 0.74 g/t gold over 60.60 m including 1.05 g/t gold over 25.85 m (HX10-53)
  • 0.66 g/t gold over 56.00 m including 1.54 g/t gold over 7.00 m (HX06-13)
  • 0.60 g/t gold over 57.45 m including 1.37 g/t gold over 15.80 m (HX07-22)
  • 1.68 g/t gold over 20.20 m including 4.16 g/t gold over 4.00 m (HX07-24)
  • 0.56 g/t gold over 82.50 m including 2.54 g/t gold over 3.00m (HX10-52)
  • 0.70 g/t gold over 62.00 m including 1.00 g/t gold over 24.00 m (HX10-55)
  • 1.10 g/t gold over 28.60 m including 2.27 g/t gold over 6.70 m (HX06-01)
  • 0.42 g/t gold over 73.70 m including 1.38 g/t gold over 5.00 m (HX07-23)
  • 0.65 g/t gold over 47.60 m including 2.32 g/t gold over 6.00 m (HX06-06)

Reid Gold Deposit Historical Drill Highlights include:

  • 0.71 g/t gold over 88.04 m including 1.15 g/t gold over 36.06 m (BO-11-24)
  • 0.54 g/t gold over 101.08 m including 1.00 g/t gold over 19.75 m (BO-09-20)
  • 0.83 g/t gold over 59.80 m including 1.07 g/t gold over 15.60 m (BO-04-15)
  • 1.10 g/t gold over 41.40 m including 1.90 g/t gold over 6.00 m (BO-03-6)
  • 0.76 g/t gold over 52.10m including 1.05 g/t gold over 14.04 m (BO-09-19)
  • 1.48 g/t gold over 25.45 m including 3.62 g/t gold over 7.80 m (BO-11-25)
  • 0.96 g/t gold over 36.10 m including 2.20 g/t gold over 4.60 m (BO-03-3)
  • 1.27 g/t gold over 20.45 m including 3.89 g/t gold over 5.75 m (BO-09-17)
  • 1.60 g/t gold over 20.00 m including 2.20 g/t gold over 10.60 m (BO-03-3)

Tables 1 and 2 below outline summaries of all drill hole composites from the Mosquito Hill and Reid gold deposits. Tables 3 and 4 below contain the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits drill hole collar coordinates.

Emerging Gold District, Significant Claim Owners, Major Fault Lines, Gold Deposits and Gold Targets

Map 1: Emerging Gold District, Significant Claim Owners, Major Fault Lines,
Gold Deposits and Gold Targets

Gold Anchor Local Geology, Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and Lane Pond Gold Target

    Map 2: Gold Anchor Local Geology, Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and Lane Pond Gold Target

HISTORICAL RESOURCES

Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit

The Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit is classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. Previous owners, Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation, filed a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report in 2010 for the Mosquito Hill Zone, which disclosed the following historical resource estimates using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off.

  • Indicated Mineral Resource: 11,180,000 tonnes @ 0.55 g/t gold = 196,257 gold ounces
  • Inferred Mineral Resource: 38,760,000 tonnes @ 0.46 g/t gold = 569,496 gold ounces

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates on the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below.

Reid Gold Deposit

The historical Reid Gold Deposit is classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. In 2013, Golden Dory Resources Corp. filed an NI 43-101 report for the Reid Zone which disclosed the following historical mineral resource estimate using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off.

  • Inferred Mineral Resource: 9,570,000 tonnes @ 0.56 g/t gold = 173,000 gold ounces

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate on the Reid Gold Deposit as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resource. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below.

Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit Area Historical Drill Intervals

Fifty-three (53) shallow drill holes totalling 8,056.28 metres were completed within the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit between 2006 and 2010. Drill interval summary composites are outlined in Table 1 below. Bold text represents significant drill intervals bulleted on first page of the press release. Drill intervals are down-the-hole intervals and not true thickness.

Drill HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Core Length
(m)		Gold
(g/t)		Deposit
Name/Area
HX06-015.9034.5028.601.10Mosquito Hill
including5.9012.606.702.27Mosquito Hill
HX06-024.6042.3537.750.67Mosquito Hill
including4.6012.007.401.85Mosquito Hill
HX06-0333.1536.153.001.05Mosquito Hill
HX06-0439.2554.0514.800.43Mosquito Hill
HX06-0528.1570.0041.850.46Mosquito Hill
HX06-0627.1574.7547.600.65Mosquito Hill
including27.1533.156.002.32Mosquito Hill
HX06-0791.4007.3015.900.42Mosquito Hill
HX06-0879.75112.4532.700.22Mosquito Hill
HX06-0985.5095.50100.73Mosquito Hill
HX06-10117.00128.3511.550.77Mosquito Hill
HX06-1196.00115.7519.750.32Mosquito Hill
HX06-1291.00101.0010.000.33Mosquito Hill
HX06-1310.0066.0056.000.66Mosquito Hill
including56.0063.007.001.54Mosquito Hill
HX06-16115.00150.0035.002.21Mosquito Hill
including145.00150.005.003.00Mosquito Hill
HX06-1988.0097.509.500.26Mosquito Hill
HX07-2087.85191.20103.350.67Mosquito Hill
including139.30140.301.007.56Mosquito Hill
HX07-22108.80166.2557.450.60Mosquito Hill
including145.50161.3015.801.37Mosquito Hill
HX07-23103.20176.9073.700.42Mosquito Hill
including103.20108.205.001.38Mosquito Hill
HX07-24139.30159.5020.201.68Mosquito Hill
including144.30148.304.004.16Mosquito Hill
HX08-25198.00208.3510.350.37Mosquito Hill
HX08-26174.60202.7528.150.39Mosquito Hill
HX08-27105.00117.109.000.50Mosquito Hill
HX08-28133.00136.003.001.23Mosquito Hill
HX08-29105.40125.4020.000.84Mosquito Hill
HX08-3042.0048.006.000.92Mosquito Hill
HX08-31195.50212.0016.500.55Mosquito Hill
HX08-32146.48164.0017.520.38Mosquito Hill
HX08-33122.72161.4038.680.57Mosquito Hill
HX08-34123.44133.6210.180.52Mosquito Hill
HX09-35139.54153.0413.500.64Mosquito Hill
HX09-37122.05155.8530.800.51Mosquito Hill
HX09-3877.12154.6177.490.38Mosquito Hill
HX09-3937.62142.6244.050.21Mosquito Hill
HX09-4031.9145.8313.920.50Mosquito Hill
HX09-4116.4651.0034.540.31Mosquito Hill
HX09-4241.8556.8815.030.43Mosquito Hill
HX09-4351.3058.046.740.54Mosquito Hill
HX09-4459.9695.3935.430.42Mosquito Hill
HX09-4582.4387.635.200.75Mosquito Hill
HX09-4674.32105.8831.560.37Mosquito Hill
HX10-4777.00145.0068.000.78Mosquito Hill
including78.00108.0030.001.02Mosquito Hill
HX10-4897.41128.0030.590.64Mosquito Hill
HX10-4992.00124.0032.000.54Mosquito Hill
HX10-5091.00201.00110.000.50Mosquito Hill
including91.00101.0010.001.52Mosquito Hill
HX10-5137.4542.477.721.16Mosquito Hill
HX10-5272.50155.0082.500.56Mosquito Hill
including102.00120.0018.001.01Mosquito Hill
HX10-53149.10209.7060.600.74Mosquito Hill
including165.50191.3525.851.05Mosquito Hill
HX10-5447.9569.2521.300.36Mosquito Hill
HX10-55212.00274.0062.000.70Mosquito Hill
including218.00242.0024.001.00Mosquito Hill
HX10-5642.0046.134.130.66Mosquito Hill
HX10-58210.00325.04115.040.46Mosquito Hill
including210.00220.4510.451.18Mosquito Hill
HX10-59261.88271.049.161.18Mosquito Hill
HX10-60256.94261.804.860.63Mosquito Hill


Table 1: Drill Hole Summary Composite Intervals for the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit

Reid Gold Deposit Area Historical Drill Intervals

Twenty-one (21) shallow drill holes in 4,698.88 metres were completed within the Reid Gold Deposit between 2003 and 2011. Drill hole interval composites are highlighted in Table 2 below. Bold text represents significant drill intervals bulleted on first page of the press release. Drill intervals are down-the-hole intervals and not true thickness.

Drill HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Core Length (m)Gold
(g/t)		Deposit
Name/Area
BO-03-117.6019.201.601.87Reid
BO-03-281.20102.7021.501.10Reid
including96.70102.706.001.60Reid
BO-03-378.8098.8020.001.60Reid
including82.3093.4010.602.20Reid
and116.10152.2036.100.96Reid
including143.40148.004.602.20Reid
BO-03-483.5095.6012.100.57Reid
BO-03-58.1011.002.901.10Reid
BO-03-651.5092.9041.401.10Reid
including53.0059.006.001.9Reid
BO-04-1556.30116.1059.800.83Reid
including78.20110.1031.901.07Reid
and165.40171.506.101.74Reid
and226.30227.301.006.15Reid
BO-09-16133.05153.5020.451.27Reid
including147.75153.505.753.89Reid
BO-09-1859.2763.404.131.19Reid
BO-09-1979.90132.002.100.76Reid
including110.00124.0414.041.05Reid
BO-09-2017.18118.26101.080.54Reid
including66.8086.5519.751.00Reid
BO-09-2168.00104.9536.950.36Reid
BO-09-22122.70143.6020.900.78Reid
BO-11-2323.0538.0615.011.03Reid
including34.0038.064.062.52Reid
BO-11-2415.94103.9888.040.71Reid
including27.9461.0036.061.15Reid
BO-11-25307.55333.0025.451.48Reid
including317.10324.907.803.62Reid
BO-11-2689.0095.076.071.05Reid
BO-11-27180.00186.006.001.08Reid
BO-11-2836.9844.007.020.76Reid
BO-11-30162.00180.0018.000.63Reid


Table 2: Drill Hole Summary Composite Intervals for the Reid Hill Gold Deposit

The Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit drill hole collar coordinates are outlined in Table 3 below.

Drill HoleAzimuthDip°Hole Length (m)UTM N (NAD 27)UTM E (NAD27)
HX06-01340-4557.005367811604191
HX06-02340-7060.205367811604191
HX09-03340-68166.735367824604234
HX09-04340-7062.795367284604234
HX09-05340-4581.385367765604209
HX06-06340-7081.085367765604209
HX06-07340-45124.055367719604230
HX06-08295-45133.205367719604230
HX09-09295-90128.355367655604208
HX06-10295-45157.015367655604208
HX06-11295-70124.835367655604208
HX06-12340-45150.575367579604139
HX06-13340-45186.235367550603882
HX06-16340-45163.685367389604157
HX06-19340-45212.325367509603792
HX07-20340-45211.285367333604073
HX07-22340-45207.875367223604052
HX07-23340-45223.115367634603843
HX07-24340-45191.115367499604220
HX07-25340-45282.555367324603752
HX08-26340-70224.305367296604190
HX08-27340-70131.005367441604137
HX08-29340-70191.905361768604023
HX08-30340-70224.005367085603947
HX08-31340-70266.005366992603876
HX09-32340-70187.505367470604232
HX09-33340-45172.105367524604200
HX09-34340-45156.065367506604168
HX09-35340-45158.195367458604185
HX09-37340-45160.635367441604137
HX09-38340-45154.925367428604029
HX09-39340-45141.735367475604077
HX09-40340-45141.735367459604024
HX09-41340-4591.405367506604006
HX09-42340-4586.875367488603962
HX46-43340-4592.965367471603910
HX09-44340-45118.575367424603929
HX09-45340-45118.705367442603977
HX09-46340-45152.405367412604043
HX10-47340-55181.505367359604114
HX10-48340-45214.505367320604050
HX10-49340-45192.105367307604029
HX10-5070-45276.005367410604033
HX10-51340-45111.305367618604067
HX10-5274-45208.005367389603934
HX10-5370-45228.705367245603791
HX10-5470-45119.505367630603869
HX10-5570-45285.105367214604425
HX10-5670-4586.905367729603782
HX10-58250-70341.505367137604253
HX10-59265-70346.005367236604386
HX10-60250-70343.005367082604246


Table 3: Mosquito Hill Deposit Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

The Reid Gold Deposit drill hole collar coordinates are outlined in Table 4 below.

Drill HoleAzimuthDip°Hole Length (m)UTM N
(NAD 27)		UTM E
(NAD 27)
BO-03-1----90122.005369188602399
BO-03-2----90170.005369188602318
BO-03-3----90165.005369083602332
BO-03-04340-45149.005369190602499
BO-03-05160-50170.005369037602352
BO-03-6----90134.005369137602433
BO-04-15070-45261.005369077602259
BO-09-16----90141.005369124602453
BO-09-17----90171.605369098602382
BO-09-18----90185.325369148602364
BO-09-19----90185.325369105602273
BO-09-20----90176.175369060602291
BO-09-21----90176.175369014602309
BO-09-22----90173.745369037602354
BO-11-23----90227.055369050602452
BO-11-24----60284.995369050602452
BO-11-25----60340.465369012602475
BO-11-26250-45336.805369012602475
BO-11-27250-60373.385368970602504
BO-11-28250-65304.155369153602486
BO-11-30----60305.145369007602469


Table 4: Reid Deposit Gold Deposit Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

Assay Protocol (QA/QC)

Historical drill core samples completed over the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit were transported to a locked warehouse facility in Bishop’s Falls. Core was processed at the warehouse facility where all core samples were cut in half, assigned a unique sample number, bagged, sealed and shipped directly to Accurassay (an independent lab) prep facility in Gambo, Newfoundland. Pulps were subsequently shipped by Accurassay to the Accurassay analytical facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where they underwent gold analysis by fire assay with AA finish. Gold standards and blanks, provided by Canadian Laboratories Inc., were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one gold standard for each 20 samples, and one gold blank for every 50 samples.

Historical drill core samples completed over the Reid Gold Deposit were cut in half on site, with half core samples assigned a unique number, bagged, sealed and shipped to Eastern Analytical Limited (an independent lab) to Springdale, Newfoundland. Sample preparation, gold analysis via 1 A.T. fire assay with AA finish were completed at Eastern Analytical. Gold standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one standard and one blank for every 20 samples. Gold standards were provided by CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd, of Delta BC. Blank material were natural samples of barren granite sourced from Skull Hill Intrusion, located in north-central Newfoundland. Reanalysis of samples were conducted if any aberration in data were observed.

Rocky Shore highlighted the assay protocol information above from the historical NI 43-101 technical reports completed on both the Mosquito and Reid Gold Deposits.

HISTORICAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

For the purposes of this news release, the above referenced mineral resource estimates for: (a) the Reid Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Reid Zone Resource Estimate Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. with an effective date of September 30, 2011 and dated August 27, 2013 prepared by Giroux Consulting and (b) the Mosquito Hill Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Mosquito Hill Zone and the Reid Zone Resource Estimates Huxter-Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation with an effective date of February 15, 2010 and dated November 12, 2010 prepared by Giroux Consulting are each considered by Rocky Shore to be a “historical estimate” as defined under Ni 43-101. At both deposits, no economic assessment or scoping study was completed; therefore, a range of cut off values were provided in the technical reports. The resources described above used a cut-off of 0.30 g/t gold. While the Company considers the estimates and cut-off values to be reliable, no Qualified Person of Rocky Shore has done sufficient work to classify either historical estimate as a current mineral resource of Rocky Shore, and Rocky Shore is not treating either historical estimate as a current mineral resource for the purposes of this disclosure. Among other thing, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before such historical estimates can be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The Company is not aware of any other recent estimates prepared by Giroux Consulting or others for the Reid and Mosquito Hill. Even if classified as a current mineral resource, there is no certainty as to whether further drilling will result in any historical inferred or indicated resources being upgrade to an indicated or measured category.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. The drill hole intervals and data in this release were extracted from the historical NI 43-101 technical reports on the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company targeting expansion of its two porphyry-controlled Mosquito Hill and Reid gold deposits and discovery of structurally-controlled high grade gold zones at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The project is strategically located in central Newfoundland – hosting one of Canada’s most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) within an emerging gold district. The Gold Anchor Project is on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits northeast of the Gold Anchor Project associated with the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO
Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of the optioned property, the establishment of current mineral resources, the high grade results, the assay results, the discussion of further exploration and the potential of the properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Rocky Shore to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, the Company’s limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although Rocky Shore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Rocky Shore cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Rocky Shore does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e99697e-dabb-4935-96d1-df235e80fada

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aadcebf1-0f0f-4bdb-9a19-9c1df5e98486


