Rocky Shore Strengthens Its Gold Anchor Project by Adding Two Significant Historical Gold Resources

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (“Rocky Shore” or the “Company”) (CSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into an option agreement and a purchase agreement for the acquisition of key mining claims in central Newfoundland. Upon completion of these transactions, these properties will significantly enhance Rocky Shore’s strategic position in one of Canada’s most prospective gold belts (see Maps 1 and 2).

Highlights include:

Option agreement to acquire Huxter Lane property and purchase agreement to acquire Brady property, both adjacent to the Company’s Gold Anchor Project, which hosts two large porphyry-controlled gold deposits (Mosquito Hill and Reid)

Both deposits are located proximal to the 11-kilometre-long structurally-controlled high-grade Lane Pond Gold Target associated along the prolific gold-bearing Appleton Fault

The Gold Anchor Project is the second-largest (in number of claims) project in the emerging gold district, second only to New Found Gold’s Queensway Project





THE PROPERTIES

Huxter Lane Property - Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit

The Huxter Lane Property comprises 90 claims covering a total area of 2,250 hectares and hosts the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit. This deposit can be classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. Previous owners, Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation, filed a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report in 2010 with respect to the Huxter Lane-Mosquito Hill Zone, that disclosed the following historical resource estimates.

Indicated Mineral Resource: 11,180,000 tonnes @ 0.55 g/t gold = 196,257 gold ounces

Inferred Mineral Resource: 38,760,000 tonnes @ 0.46 g/t gold = 569,496 gold ounces





A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below.



Brady Property – Reid Gold Deposit

The Brady Property is composed of four claims for a total area of 100 hectares, which hosts the Reid Gold Deposit. This deposit mineralization can be classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. In 2013, Golden Dory Resources Corp. filed an NI 43-101 report with respect to the Brady Property-Reid Zone that disclosed the following historical mineral resource estimate:

Inferred Mineral Resource: 9,570,000 tonnes @ 0.56 g/t gold = 173,000 gold ounces





A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “With the gold price near all time highs, both properties are logical and strategically important acquisitions which will add significant historical gold resources to our 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. Both the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold deposits are attractive growth opportunities as both are open along strike and at depth. Our efforts will now be twofold at Gold Anchor. Firstly, at our extensive Lane Pond Gold Target, we are planning a maiden drill program this winter to identify Newfoundland’s next potential major structurally-controlled, high-grade gold discovery. Secondly, to complete data compilation of both porphyry-controlled gold deposits with a view to bringing both deposits current and identify other additional untested porphyry targets for future drilling.”





Map 1: Regional Claim Fabric, Deposits, Faults and Gold Targets





Map 2: Area Geology, Deposits, Fault Lines and Gold Targets

TRANSACTION TERMS

The Huxter Lane Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Huxter Lane Option Agreement (the “Option”), the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, shall have the right to earn a one-hundred-percent (100%) interest in and to the Huxter Lane Property, in consideration for the cash payments and the issuance of common shares of Rocky Shore set forth below. Upon the exercise of the Option, the vendors would retain a 2% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on the property. Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, may repurchase, at any time, 50% of the NSR for $2,000,000 cash, and shall have a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 50% of the NSR.

MILESTONE CASH SHARES Within 10 business days upon signing the Option $100,000 2,000,000 On or before 1st anniversary $125,000 2,500,000 On or before 2nd anniversary $150,000 3,000,000 On or before 3rd anniversary $175,000 3,500,000 On or before 4th anniversary $200,000 4,000,000

The completion of the Option is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.

The Brady Property Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of the Brady Property Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, agreed to purchase a one-hundred-percent (100%) interest in the Brady Property for $75,000 cash and 1,000,000 common shares of Rocky Shore. The vendor shall retain a 0.5% NSR. Rocky Shore’s subsidiary may repurchase the 0.5% NSR, at any time, for $250,000 cash. An underlying 2% NSR on the property exists, which can be repurchased, at any time, for $1,000,000 in cash. The completion of the Purchase Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Any shares issued by the Company pursuant to the Purchase Agreement and the Option, will be subject to appropriate exemptions, including, but not limited to, the prospectus exemption set forth in Section 2.13 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, and any other requirements under applicable securities laws and regulations.

HISTORICAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

For the purposes of this news release, the above referenced mineral resource estimates for: (a) the Reid Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Reid Zone Resource Estimate Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. with an effective date of September 30, 2011 and dated August 27, 2013 prepared by Giroux Consulting and (b) the Mosquito Hill Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Mosquito Hill Zone and the Reid Zone Resource Estimates Huxter-Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation with an effective date of February 15, 2010 and dated November 12, 2010 prepared by Giroux Consulting are each considered by Rocky Shore to be a “historical estimate” as defined under NI 43-101. To the extent known for both deposits, no economic assessment or scoping study was completed; therefore, a range of cut-off values was provided in the technical reports. The resources described above used a cut-off of 0.30 g/t gold. While the Company considers the estimates and cut-off values to be reliable, no Qualified Person of Rocky Shore has done sufficient work to classify either historical estimate as a current mineral resource of Rocky Shore, and Rocky Shore is not treating either historical estimate as a current mineral resource for the purposes of this disclosure. Among other things, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before such historical estimates can be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The Company is not aware of any other recent estimates prepared by Giroux Consulting or others for the Reid and Mosquito Hill Deposits. Even if classified as a current mineral resource, there is no certainty that further drilling will result in any historical inferred or indicated resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured category.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a focussed Canadian exploration company targeting expansion of its two gold deposits and discovery of major gold zones at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The project is strategically located in central Newfoundland - one of Canada’s most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale project is the second-largest (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) property within an emerging gold district. It hosts two large porphyry-controlled gold deposits and high-grade structurally-controlled gold targets on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits northeast of the Gold Anchor Project. Numerous gold-bearing targets are within the project limits, and several are associated with the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

