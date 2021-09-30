Medela Teams Up with Rebecca Minkoff on Exclusive Collection for ShopMedela.Us

McHenry, IL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand in North America*, today announced a collaboration with Rebecca Minkoff introducing a limited-edition product collection curated by the fashion designer and breastfeeding advocate.

“As a mom of three, I know breastfeeding is a commitment, but it’s also one of the best things I could give my babies. Having what I needed when I needed them helped me keep going,” said Rebecca Minkoff. “My collection with Medela features the Medela Pump and Baby Bag introduced last year and some must-have Medela items that made a difference to me as a pumping and nursing mom.”

Building on the multi-year partnership between the two brands, the collection features Rebecca’s must-have Medela items and the Medela Pump and Baby Bag designed by Rebecca and first introduced at NY Fashion Week 2020, which is available in limited supply.

Rebecca Minkoff's Must-Have Mom Collection ​ features the Rebecca Minkoff Tote designed for Medela and the mom-favorite Freestyle Flex TM breast pump. This is available in limited quantities and will only be available while supplies last.

​ features the Rebecca Minkoff Tote designed for Medela and the mom-favorite Freestyle Flex breast pump. This is available in limited quantities and will only be available while supplies last. Breastfeeding Essentials by Rebecca Minkoff ​includes everything a new mom needs, hand-picked by Rebecca. The bundle features the award-winning Pump In Style with Max Flow​TM, Easy Expression® Hands-Free Bra​, Medela Baby Day & Night Pacifier Set (2)​ with Pacifier Clip, Quick Clean TM Micro-Steam Bags (5-ct), Breast Milk Storage Bags (100-ct), Purelan TM Lanolin​, and Safe & Dry​ TM Bra Pads (120-ct).

“At Medela, we’re focused on making sure moms have the support they need to meet their personal breastfeeding goals,” explains Nancy Heaton, vice president of marketing and e-commerce for Medela Americas. “Rebecca has done so much to advocate for breastfeeding from encouraging moms to normalizing the discussion, she was a natural partner for us to introduce this limited collection within the Medela Family TM experience, and we look forward to introducing other collections curated by other influential moms in the future.”

The Rebecca Minkoff Medela collection is available exclusively at ShopMedela.us. Shoppers can sign up for Medela Family to save up to 36% on the Rebecca Minkoff bundles. Medela Family members get access to exclusive offers and can use the free app for real-time tracking and personalized science-based pregnancy and breastfeeding tips, as well as leverage a unique virtual milk storage feature that makes it easy to see what’s on-hand for baby at any time.

Medela is focused on expanding the support available to new parents, introducing new digital resources and breastfeeding products throughout the year. Recently, Medela introduced its new Silicone Breast Milk Collector as a companion to breastfeeding, collecting each precious drop of breast milk and Medela Baby, the company’s new category expansion, featuring a full range of pacifiers for infants through 18 months and beyond. Purelan™ delivers protection for breastfeeding moms with its advanced formulation of medical-grade, single-ingredient lanolin. Medela Family, the new mobile app for breastfeeding parents, is now available for free on iOS and Android devices.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

