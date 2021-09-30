Lemongrass Partners with Google Cloud on SAP

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass , the leading provider of software-enabled services to companies that want to run SAP in the cloud, announces a partnership with Google Cloud. By partnering with Google Cloud, Lemongrass is committing to helping customers run SAP on Google Cloud’s scalable, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure, while reaffirming its own promise to meet customers wherever they are or want to be.



Through this new partnership, Lemongrass will extend its managed services and migration support to Google Cloud, in order to accelerate customers’ migrations of SAP systems and data to Google Cloud, with benefits including:

Low cost, low impact migrations with minimal down time

High degrees of operational automation including low down time operations

Self-healing SAP systems

Improved availability and performance

Accelerated SAP change and SAP project delivery

Significantly reduced costs

A small percentage of SAP users worldwide are running in the cloud today, creating a significant opportunity for Lemongrass, which has been migrating SAP users to the cloud since 2010 and currently has over 6,000 SAP servers and 300,000+ users under management. Expanding its hyperscale portfolio allows Lemongrass to offer a unique brand of software and services to customers who want to run on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud recently announced an expanded partnership with SAP to help customers run their business-critical SAP workloads at global scale on Google Cloud. Through its new partnership with Google Cloud, Lemongrass aims to significantly accelerate SAP migrations for enterprise customers.

“We’re proud to partner with Lemongrass to accelerate customers’ migrations of their most critical workloads to Google Cloud,” said Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud. “Lemongrass provides leading migration support and managed services for SAP, and their expertise will help businesses benefit at scale from Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, and capabilities in AI, ML, and analytics.”

Lemongrass is a proven leader in the planning, migration, operation and automation of SAP in the Cloud. Through a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices, Lemongrass enables the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while controlling the risks and uncertainties. The Lemongrass Cloud Platform enables near-zero downtime migrations to the cloud and Intelligent Managed Services enables near-zero downtime operations for SAP and its related workloads.

“We are excited to begin this partnership and appreciate Google Cloud’s confidence in our capabilities,” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. “The design and intelligence of the Google Cloud Platform combined with Lemongrass’s comprehensive and demonstrated expertise with complex SAP systems means near zero downtime migrations and agile and flexible management and maintenance for enterprises choosing to run their SAP on GCP.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a portfolio of services designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. We partner with AWS, Google, Microsoft, SAP and other global technology leaders.

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf

Owner – TGPR

kevin@tgprllc.com