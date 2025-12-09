Lemongrass Completes Strategic Partnership with SAP PartnerEdge (PE) Build Program for its Clean Core AI Accelerator Solution

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a leading technology and cloud transformation services provider, today announced it has completed a strategic partnership with SAP under the PartnerEdge (PE) Build program for its Clean Core AI Accelerator solution.

SAP PartnerEdge Build is for partners developing IP that extends, integrates, or enhances SAP solutions on the Business Technology Platform (BTP). It provides full access to SAP APIs, tools, and services; technical enablement and coaching for building certified applications; and go-to-market support including co-marketing, SAP Store availability, and clear commercialization paths for standalone apps or extensions. The program also includes SAP validation, certification opportunities, and industry-recognized partner badges to help partners accelerate innovation and drive customer adoption. This collaboration is another step forward in enhancing Lemongrass’s ability to deliver advanced, innovative solutions to its clients.

“Entering a strategic partnership with SAP through the PartnerEdge Build program marks an important milestone for our company,” said Tim Wintrip, CEO of Lemongrass. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to innovate on SAP BTP, and we are excited to get our Clean Core AI more closely integrating with the BTP ecosystem. This will help customers to simplify and accelerate their journey to clean core and CloudERP.”

The company also announced it achieved SAP Gold Partner Status awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional customer success, deep technical capability, and consistent delivery excellence across SAP’s portfolio. The designation also provides enhanced access to SAP resources, tools, and co-innovation programs—benefits that enable Lemongrass to accelerate value for its customers across the full SAP lifecycle.

“This milestone reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams who deliver measurable outcomes every day,” said Henrik Wagner, Chief Partner Officer of Lemongrass. “As an SAP Gold Partner, we’re able to have a stronger collaboration with SAP and provide faster innovation to the customers we serve.”

Lemongrass also holds the SAP Cloud ERP Private Edition Advanced Competency and the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Advanced Competency. The company participates in both the SAP BTP Focus Program and the SAP Business Data & Analytics (BDC) Focus Program and is a member of the BTP/BDC Partner Advisory Council, helping to inform SAP strategy and roadmap. Lemongrass is also a PartnerEdge Service Partner, a PartnerEdge Sell partner (including Cloud Choice Flex) and serves as an SAP-certified Services Subcontractor in the US. With these achievements, Lemongrass strengthens its position as a strategic partner for enterprises undertaking SAP modernization, cloud migration, and business transformation initiatives.

Lemongrass’s suite of services and tools help customers transform their businesses by modernizing and transforming their SAP systems. These services include SAP Cloud Strategy Services that help customers define a cloud roadmap and build a business case for SAP’s modernization journey with RISE with SAP; BTP & BDC Services that extend and integrate SAP using modern cloud development, data, and automation capabilities; Data Services that migrate, govern, and operationalize enterprise data for analytics and AI; and the Lemongrass Clean Core AI Accelerator, a new SaaS solution that reduces technical debt, simplifies ERP complexity, and unlocks SAP’s full innovation roadmap.

With over a decade of experience in facilitating complex multi-national SAP-to-cloud migrations, Lemongrass currently manages over 750,000 SAP users across 20+ countries and works with many of the world’s largest brands, including Cintas, Fender, Heineken, McKesson, Radisson Hotel Group, and Village Roadshow.

For more information, visit www.lemongrasscloud.com

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global leader in SAP consulting, focused on helping organizations transform their business processes through innovative solutions and technologies. With a strong commitment to customer success, Lemongrass partners with companies to drive their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their SAP investments.