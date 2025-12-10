Florida Crystals Selects Lemongrass and Syniti to Accelerate Data Readiness and Clean-Core Transformation

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Crystals Corporation (FCC) has selected Lemongrass and Syniti, part of Capgemini, as strategic partners to deliver a comprehensive data strategy and assessment initiative, laying the groundwork for its global clean-core transformation and SAP modernization journey.

The collaboration will begin with an initial data assessment focused on the customer master and plant maintenance data workstreams. Together, the partners will evaluate data relevancy to help distinguish between valuable information and unnecessary “data debt,” with Syniti providing holistic data insights to help pave the way for continued business optimization—enabling FCC to streamline data volumes and usability across critical systems.

Key objectives of the project include identifying duplication and cleansing opportunities to help reduce business risk, lower costs, and optimize ROI. This work supports FCC’s broader goal of aligning clean data and clean code—two essential foundations for achieving a clean core.

“Clean core isn’t just about simplifying code; it’s about ensuring that the data powering business processes is accurate, relevant, and optimized,” said Corey Swenson, VP IT Enterprise Systems, Data and Analytics for ASR Group, a subsidiary of Florida Crystals Corporation. Partnering with Lemongrass and Syniti allows us to move quickly and confidently toward a data-driven foundation for our continuing SAP transformation.”

By combining Lemongrass’s SAP transformation capabilities with Syniti’s data cleansing and migration expertise, consultative support, and automated reporting, FCC can gain the speed, agility, and enterprise-grade strength required to help deliver measurable business outcomes—even in large and complex environments. This joint solution provides an industrial-strength approach where other solutions have gaps in enabling data cleansing both before and after lift-and-shift migrations from ECC to SAP S/4HANA.

“At Syniti, we do what others can’t. We don’t just move data, we make it work smarter and can deliver results that set the standard for enterprise change,” Ricardo Rosales, Head of the Americas at Syniti, part of Capgemini. “By combining Syniti's decades of migration experience with Lemongrass’s SAP capabilities, we are displacing traditional lift-and-shift approaches that enable organizations to modernize without sacrificing data quality — while also helping ensure a clean core for both data and code.”

“Many organizations struggle to achieve clean-core outcomes because their data foundations aren’t ready. Our partnership with Syniti and FCC breaks through that barrier by addressing data and process optimization together,” said Henrik Wagner, Chief Partner Officer of Lemongrass. “We’re very excited about the collaboration between Syniti and our Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) to enable low down time migrations with the benefits of enhanced data quality. This is the gold standard for Cloud ERP transformations.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global leader in SAP consulting, focused on helping organizations transform their business processes through innovative solutions and technologies. With a strong commitment to customer success, Lemongrass partners with companies to drive their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their SAP investments.

About Florida Crystals Corporation

Florida Crystals Corporation is a vertically integrated cane sugar company that rotates sugarcane, rice and vegetables on more than 190,000 acres in South Florida, where it also owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, Florida’s only rice mill, and one of the largest renewable power plants of its kind in the U.S., which uses sugarcane fiber to generate eco-friendly energy that powers its sugar operations. Florida Crystals is Florida’s largest organic farmer and the only producer of Regenerative Organic Certified® sugar that is grown and milled in the U.S. and sold through the Florida Crystals® brand. Its subsidiary, ASR Group International, Inc., is the world’s largest cane sugar refining and marketing company and sells sugar under the Domino®, C&H®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's®, Sidul®, and Whitworths® brands. It also owns Tellus Products, which makes single-use, compostable tableware products from upcycled sugarcane fiber and other plant fibers sold under the Tellus® brand. Florida Crystals Corporation and ASR Group International, Inc. are holding companies that conduct business through their subsidiaries and are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.