Safe-T Group Completes the Development of iShield™, Its Latest and Most Advanced Cybersecurity Product for Consumers

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced today it has completed the development of iShield™, an advanced cybersecurity product designed to help consumers as well as small and mid-sized businesses in detecting and defending against dangerous and malicious threats during online browsing activities.

The first version of iShield is expected to launch by the beginning of 2022 and will include protection of consumers’ personal data and identity, control of consumers’ web footprints, encrypted browsing and safe keeping of consumers’ devices. iShield will be offered to users through a recurring monthly or yearly subscription-based pricing model.

Consumers as well as small and mid-sized businesses often face significant IT challenges, as they do not have the same access to, or resources to implement, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions such as those protecting larger organizations. iShield’s new advanced protection solution is designed to provide its users with a robust defense against evolving online threats, along with important privacy and security tools.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group, said, "With the development and completion of iShield, Safe-T is adding an important additional layer to its wide range of cybersecurity and privacy solutions portfolio. We are excited to bring our iShield technology to the market to provide a critical new level of protection for users, and we look forward to its commercial launch through our online marketing channels by the beginning of 2022."

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether from outside the organization or within the organization, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one that is comprised of both millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of the new iShield product, its potential to address market need and/or demand, the timing of its availability in the market and its contribution to Safe-T’s cybersecurity and privacy solutions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

