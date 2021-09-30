OSS Wins Mobile Datacenter Project for the Transportable Edge

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, won a new program for a government mobile intelligence command center.



The deployment will leverage the company’s unique AI on the FLY® technology consisting of a cluster of eight networked OSS Gen 4 PCIe® SDS-3U GPU-accelerated servers in a rugged equipment rack. They will be powered by the latest AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors, which are ideal for field-programmable gate array (FPGA) data acquisition, recording and GPU accelerated AI Inference.

Each SDS-3U system will record and store raw RF data from field antennas onto high-speed SSDs in two easily removable, encrypted drive packs. OSS’ high speed PCIe Gen 4 switched interconnect will then transport the data to four Gen 4 GPUs for signal analysis using the latest AI deep learning frameworks. When networked and racked in the transportable mobile command center, the eight SDS-3U server cluster can be deployed at the very edge in minutes.

“This mobile intelligence application is a perfect example of our strength in the AI Transportable segment of edge computing, as it requires the highest performance in a challenging environment,” stated OSS CEO, David Raun. “Our new SDS-3U is a great addition to our line of rugged SDS servers. It gives our customers the flexibility to choose encrypting data on the move, using our OSS Ion Accelerator 6.x SAN and NAS software, or encrypt data at rest using superior NVMe self-encrypting drives.”

SDS-3U-4a servers are ideally suited for this application, as they can be housed in highly ruggedized mobile containers, shelters or vehicles where they can support end-to-end AI workflows and on-the-spot decision making without the need to access a remote centralized datacenter.

“Our rugged SDS server demonstrates how we continue to push the boundaries of high-performance edge computing, where speed, security and reliability are the most critical factors in AI transportable applications,” said Raun.

The systems will feature up to sixteen PCIe 4.0, FIPS 140-2 encryption compliant U.2 NVMe™ SSD drives, up to four NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ A6000 GPUs and high-speed NVIDIA® Mellanox® ConnectX-6 SmartNICs. These components will enable the system to deliver unprecedented acceleration and flexibility for AI, data analytics and high-performance edge computing.

The system represents the highest performance, most secure FIPS 140-2 solution required by today’s government and enterprise AI edge applications. OSS plans to make initial deliveries of the system in the fourth quarter of 2021, with additional deployments expected through 2022.

According to MarketsandMarkets , the global edge computing market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 34.1% to reach $15.7 billion by 2025. OSS is focused on the fastest growing part of the edge identified as “AI Transportables.”

OSS technology provides no-compromise datacenter performance for the most demanding HPC deployments. The AI Transportables segment has become the fastest growing part of the company’s business. Last year, the segment generated about a fifth of the company’s revenue along with strong margins, and now represents more than half of prospective program wins for 2021.

OSS products for AI Transportables, Gen 4 and GPU accelerated server solutions can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the use of our products and applications in certain industries. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the fitness of a partner’s or One Stop Systems’ products in rugged government applications, system compliance to FIPS 140-2 security levels, the ability of OSS and its partners to meet performance goals; risks associated with the performance of our products that are combined into a third party’s product, system, or application; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Trademarks in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63731d98-6de5-4020-be3f-f47c7c8adb83



