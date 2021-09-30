Bullhorn Hosts Contest for Indie Content Creators with $15,000 in Prizes

Long Beach, California, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach, September 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bullhorn.fm, a popular podcasting app with a large userbase of indie creators, announces an October contest offering $15,000 in prizes.

The team at Bullhorn named this competition their “Indie Stimulus Contest” with the goal to help their userbase earn support for their creativity.

Details of the contest

The contest begins October 1, 2021 and runs until October 31, 2021.

To participate, creators will record their podcast live on the Bullhorn platform where the number of audience members gets tracked.

To win, a podcast must be one of 15 creators with the greatest number of unique live listeners per episode for the entire month of October.

Rules for the contest:

Participants must have an existing podcast with an RSS feed. A listener is a unique person who listens to a live recording for more than 60 seconds. Creators can host a maximum of 2 live sessions per day.

How to Enter

Visit try.bullhorn.fm/giveaway and submit details of your podcast on the submission form. Users will receive an email from a member of the Bullhorn team where creators will receive concierge service, ask questions, and schedule a demo of the platform.

No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited.

About Bullhorn.FM

Bullhorn changes the way podcasters engage with their audience. Launched in 2019, Bullhorn’s mission is to eliminate the boundaries separating content creators from their audience and bridge the gap.

Find, share and engage with over 700,000 podcasts titles for free. Subscribe to your favorite podcasters to earn perks like access to exclusive content.

For more information or to contact our press team, visit https://www.bullhorn.fm/contact-us

