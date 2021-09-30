Enlight Research analysis on 2nd quarter: INVL Technology’s revenue was increased by the cyber security business NRD CS

English Lithuanian

The investment research firm Enlight Research has published an analysis of the financial results of the listed private equity fund INVL Technology for the second quarter of this year. The report notes that, despite a weaker than expected result for the NRD group as a whole, the cyber security firm NRD Cyber Security (NRD CS) exceeded estimates as its sales grew by 115% to EUR 1.3 million, nearly double Enlight’s forecast of EUR 0.7 million.

“When the pandemic struck in Q1/20, the main priority for companies was to quickly enable employees to work from home. As this was an unforeseen emergency, the cybersecurity was often overlooked or not prioritized,” the September update states, adding: “In our view, we are now in the phase where companies will upgrade their cybersecurity to meet the heightened risks created by the work-from-home, digitalization, and cloud adoption trends.”

Enlight Research is an investment research firm which undertakes research commissioned by companies, seeking to provide high-quality analysis that investors can use to form their own investment decisions. The firm makes its reports available to all investors free of charge and encourages investors to read all types of research, commissioned and traditional, when considering an investment. Its senior analysts have at least 20 years’ experience writing research.

The Enlight Research analysis commissioned by INVL Technology does not constitute investment research. The report was prepared for informational purposes and cannot be considered an offer to buy or sell shares. The responsibility for such a decision lies with the investor.

