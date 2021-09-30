Important information about the procedure of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of joint stock company “Olainfarm”

English Latvian

Management board of the joint stock company “Olainfarm”, unified registration number 40003007246, registered address: Rūpnīcu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114 (hereinafter “the Company”) invites the shareholders to carefully read the notice of the organisation of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 14.10.2021, which has been published on the website of the Company www.olainfarm.com , website of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://csri.investinfo.lv and website of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com ).

In accordance with Section 37, Paragraph eleven of the Law on the Suppression of Consequences of the Spread of COVID-19 Infection until 31 December 2021, the management board of a capital company has the right to specify that a meeting of shareholders takes place only electronically, even if it is not provided for in the Articles of Association of the capital company. The management board reminds that the shareholder meeting will only take place electronically and shareholders participate and vote in the shareholder meeting by electronic means.

For shareholders who have applied for participation in the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the Company no later than 14 October 2021 by 9:30 access information will be sent to the email address specified by the shareholder.

Management board of joint stock company "Olainfarm"

Attachments