Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present Pre-Clinical Data on BDTX-1535, BRAF, and FGFR Programs at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies, today announced the presentation of pre-clinical data for three pipeline programs in oral and poster sessions at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.



Oral presentation information is as follows:

Title: BDTX-1535, a CNS penetrant MasterKey inhibitor of common, uncommon and resistant EGFR mutations, demonstrates in vivo efficacy and has potential to treat osimertinib-resistant NSCLC with or without brain metastases

Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I

Abstract Number: 5208

Presentation Date: Friday, October 8, 11:05-11:20 AM ET

Poster presentation information is as follows:

Title: Pre-clinical evaluation of next-generation inhibitor targeting a wide spectrum of oncogenic BRAF dimers

Poster Number: P229

Title: Discovery and characterization of selective, FGFR1 sparing, inhibitors of FGFR2/3 oncogenic mutations for the treatment of cancers

Poster Number: P246

Full abstracts will be available on the meeting platform at the start of the meeting on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform and drug discovery engine, the Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy that targets a specific family of mutations, termed a MasterKey therapy. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

