Evli Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1.10.2021 AT 11.00 AM (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc's Board of Directors has today on October 1, 2021 decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.73 per share for the financial year 2020 in accordance with the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021, a total of approximately EUR 17.4 million.

The Annual General Meeting of 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a maximum dividend of EUR 0.73 per share for the financial year 2020 at the time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations. The European Central Bank announced that the recommendation to limit banks' dividend payments would expire on September 30, 2021.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who is entered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the dividend payment on October 5, 2021. No dividend will be paid on the company's own shares on the record date of the dividend payment. The dividend will be paid on October 12, 2021.

EVLI BANK PLC

Board of Directors





Further information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is ranked as the best and most used institutional asset manager in Finland.*

Evli has EUR 16.1 billion of client assets under management (net 6/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 115.1 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 15.9% (June 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki. www.evli.com

* Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.





