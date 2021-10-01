Irish Life Selects Ushur’s Intelligent Document Automation to Transform Its Customer Data Contribution Processing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation (CXA)™, today announced that Irish Life, Ireland’s leading life and pensions company with over 1.3 million customers, has selected its Intelligent Document Automation (IDA) solution to automate Irish Life’s complete document and customer data lifecycle through AI-powered straight-through processing that delivers process-ready data and frees up valuable resources.



Ushur’s AI-powered Intelligent Document Automation (IDA) is specifically optimized for insurers and financial services companies. Developed on top of Ushur’s patent-pending Document Intelligence Services Architecture (DISA), IDA can ingest and classify documents, understand and validate content, identify and highlight errors, extract data and make corrections. It can even create entirely new documents that are machine readable and ready to process.

“Having process-ready data is an essential ingredient to achieving 'straight-through processing,” said Ken Lynch, Irish Life’s Head of Information Systems. “Irish Life has deployed Ushur’s Intelligent Document Automation to free up highly skilled employees, who were focused on data transformation, to higher-value work. We’re also transforming customer experience, moving to one-and-done interactions which reduce customer workload and allow us to serve them faster.”

Ushur’s agile IDA solution supports spreadsheets, PDFs, scanned documents, Word docs, CSV files and many more types of customer and enterprise documents. Instantly deployable in any broker, claimant or customer use case, IDA brings the power of Ushur’s AI-powered Customer Experience Automation (CXA) to automate intake of standard forms like Acord, CMS 1500 and EDI as well as semistructured data like pension contributions, census files, RFP quotes and claim experience summaries.

“Today’s enterprises, especially those in highly-regulated industries such as insurance, healthcare and financial services, continue to struggle with processing unstructured data locked away in legacy forms and documents,” said Jeff Goldberg, head of insurance insight and advisory at Aite-Novarica Group. “AI-driven and purpose-built automation capabilities, such as those found in Ushur’s intelligent document automation, that integrate document understanding and processing into an enterprise’s overall automation capabilities and unlock valuable customer data, will play a key role in digital transformation strategies that are top of mind for CIOs today.”

Ushur Solutions at InsureTech Connect (ITC) 2021

Ushur will unveil its IDA solution at InsureTech Connect (ITC) 2021, the insurance industry’s largest conference and expo, which will be held in Las Vegas October 4-6, 2021. To explore how this new capability can benefit their enterprises, decision-makers are encouraged to reserve their space for a live demo at ushur.com/request-demo .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

