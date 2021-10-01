Jostens Celebrates School Communities During National Yearbook Week

Minneapolis, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s that time of year again. The time to celebrate your memories. Take the time this week to remember everything – the laughs, the Friday night lights, the band practices. To celebrate you, Jostens acknowledges the important role that yearbook advisers and staff play in telling the school story through the yearbook with National Yearbook Week.

“National Yearbook Week gives us a chance to celebrate yearbooks as well as the students and advisers who are dedicated to capturing the stories of the year and preserving their school’s history,” said Mike Wolf, vice president of yearbook marketing. “They are creating an amazing keepsake that their school community will cherish for years to come. All of us at Jostens are honored to support their important work.”

Jostens wants to help celebrate school communities with daily contests. Submitting photos (or reels) will earn you a place in the raffle with the potential to win a $100 Visa gift card.

National Yearbook Week is the perfect time to commemorate your pride. Each day between October 4–8, we will share a different yearbook week challenge on social media (ex: Faculty Friday). Post photos of your posters, team activities, your “why” and more. Before entering, be sure to follow @Jostensyearbook on Instagram or @Jostensadviserandstaff on Facebook, so your entry will appear in the contest feed. Make sure to tag your school or include its name in your posting. And don’t forget to tag us: @JOSTENSYEARBOOK, @JOSTENSADVISERANDSTAFF, #YEARBOOKWEEKSWEEPSTAKES, #YEARBOOKLOVE to enter. See here for complete rules https://www.jostens.com/nationalyearbookweeksocial21

When the submission window closes, Jostens will randomly select two winners from each daily challenge, giving away a total of 10 gift cards. Be sure to use @JOSTENSYEARBOOK, @JOSTENSADVISERANDSTAFF, #YEARBOOKSWEEPSTAKES, and #YEARBOOKLOVE to enter. Multiple submissions are encouraged.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company’s products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K–12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com

