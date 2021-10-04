Press release, Helsinki, 4 October 2021 at 10 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives Two NBS System Orders from Hospitals in Europe

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received a new NBS System order and a NBS System upgrade order from European hospitals.

The NBS system order is from a new customer and the upgrade order was made by an existing customer for Nexstim. These new NBS5 platform deliveries to the hospitals enable neurosurgical diagnostics as well as MDD and pain therapy with the Nexstim system.

Nexstim’s NBS System with SmartFocus® nTMS is highly differentiated from other currently available TMS products due to its unique and highly sophisticated 3D navigation that uses its proprietary E-field algorithm to visualize the exact location, orientation, and magnitude of the stimulation.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim says: "Happy to announce these sales to our European customers. It is important for us to both maintain existing customer relationships and to expand our customer base, and we are looking forward to seeing these hospitals in action with our systems. We are glad to see continued interest to our diagnostic and therapy system platform in Europe.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

