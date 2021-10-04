Share buy-back programme – week 39

Date        04.10.2021

Share buy-back programme week 39

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 15 September 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

-

-

-
1 October 20213,500736.122,576,420
Total under the current share buy-back programme

3,500

736.12

2,576,420
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021







40,400







742.50







29,997,136
Total bought back405,505635.16257,562,278

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 405,505 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
51729XCSE20211001 9:04:02.730000
39729XCSE20211001 9:04:02.730000
29729XCSE20211001 9:04:02.730000
2729XCSE20211001 9:17:47.590000
93732XCSE20211001 9:20:04.837000
60736XCSE20211001 9:42:46.659000
61736XCSE20211001 9:42:46.659000
28738XCSE20211001 10:04:07.966000
32738XCSE20211001 10:04:07.966000
60738XCSE20211001 10:08:13.706000
6738XCSE20211001 10:08:13.706000
37738XCSE20211001 10:08:13.706000
7739XCSE20211001 10:08:13.706000
32739XCSE20211001 10:08:13.706000
35739XCSE20211001 10:08:13.733000
22735XCSE20211001 10:12:52.348000
72735XCSE20211001 10:13:13.730000
1735XCSE20211001 10:13:13.730000
18735XCSE20211001 10:13:13.730000
18733XCSE20211001 10:18:40.600000
44733XCSE20211001 10:18:40.600000
3733XCSE20211001 10:18:40.600000
1733XCSE20211001 10:18:40.600000
3733XCSE20211001 10:18:44.137000
28733XCSE20211001 10:18:44.137000
16739XCSE20211001 10:43:13.561000
2737XCSE20211001 10:47:02.443000
152737XCSE20211001 10:47:02.443000
25737XCSE20211001 10:56:21.368000
66737XCSE20211001 10:56:21.368000
6739XCSE20211001 11:00:59.058000
25739XCSE20211001 11:00:59.058000
30739XCSE20211001 11:09:25.902000
95737XCSE20211001 11:22:42.578000
62739XCSE20211001 11:33:51.988000
59735XCSE20211001 11:42:06.862000
10736XCSE20211001 12:10:13.567000
30736XCSE20211001 12:18:05.533000
21736XCSE20211001 12:31:10.503000
21736XCSE20211001 12:31:10.503000
18736XCSE20211001 12:40:23.892000
31738XCSE20211001 12:46:04.639000
30738XCSE20211001 12:56:17.078000
118736XCSE20211001 12:58:46.599000
8743XCSE20211001 13:42:49.695000
156741XCSE20211001 13:43:24.841000
31740XCSE20211001 13:54:58.308000
32740XCSE20211001 13:54:58.308000
9737XCSE20211001 14:36:32.834000
31737XCSE20211001 14:38:41.537000
26737XCSE20211001 14:43:29.365000
4737XCSE20211001 14:43:29.365000
18736XCSE20211001 14:44:58.877000
30738XCSE20211001 15:29:23.107000
29737XCSE20211001 15:33:19.385000
30737XCSE20211001 15:33:19.385000
30738XCSE20211001 15:36:25.265000
20738XCSE20211001 15:38:13.426000
9738XCSE20211001 15:38:13.426000
61738XCSE20211001 15:41:35.250000
30737XCSE20211001 15:50:00.106000
60737XCSE20211001 15:50:00.106000
41738XCSE20211001 15:54:22.217000
58737XCSE20211001 15:55:22.552000
1737XCSE20211001 15:55:22.552000
1737XCSE20211001 15:55:22.552000
30736XCSE20211001 15:55:31.161000
1736XCSE20211001 15:55:31.161000
18737XCSE20211001 15:57:23.564000
31736XCSE20211001 16:25:25.859000
31735XCSE20211001 16:34:12.730000
40735XCSE20211001 16:35:40.415000
50735XCSE20211001 16:38:14.572238
985735XCSE20211001 16:38:14.572238

