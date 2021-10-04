Fingrid raises the grid transmission fees by two per cent

English Finnish

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 4 October 2021 at 12:00 EET



Fingrid is raising the fees for electricity transmission in the main grid by an average of two per cent in 2022. One of the key reasons for the increase is the rising cost of market-based reserves. Reserves ensure that generation and consumption are in balance in the power system.

Fingrid has succeeded in maintaining its cost-efficiency. According to the latest European comparison, Fingrid’s grid service fees are the second-lowest in a reference group of about 20 countries. Fingrid aims to remain among the least expensive transmission system operators in the future, thereby providing Finnish companies with a competitive advantage.

For several years now, we have been able to keep grid pricing unchanged, or even lower it. We are certain that we can keep on providing competitive electricity transmission in Europe, even though the cost and price levels are rising slightly also for us with the energy revolution. After all, a functioning and robust main grid is the cornerstone of a clean electricity system and a functioning electricity market, so it makes sense to keep investing in it, says Jan Montell, CFO of Fingrid.

The company is executing a demanding investment programme, which will enable the new investments required for electricity generation and consumption in Finland. The investment programme will help to safeguard transmission reliability, implement new connections to the main grid, as required for the clean electricity system, and ensure that Finland remains a single electricity price area.



Further information:

Jan Montell, CFO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213

Jussi Jyrinsalo, Senior Vice President, Transmission System Services and Grid Planning, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5118

Email addresses are in the form firstname.lastname@fingrid.fi