Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Announces Partnership with Esports Entertainment Group to Design Computer Vision for Automated Scoring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (“Company” or “Alpha Tech”) (CSE: ALPA) (FSE: 9HN), (OTC PINK: APETF), is proud to announce that it has signed a partnership with Esports Entertainment Group’s newly rebranded subsidiary EEG Labs (NASDAQ: GMBL). EEG Labs was previously known as Genji. The Company and EEG Labs will develop a new computer vision tech system that allows the Company’s online platform, GamerzArena, to conduct automated scoring for popular games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.



The new computer vision tech simplifies match scoring and allows GamerzArena to detect many common types of fraudulent activity, such as falsifying game outcomes. An additional benefit of this new technology involves tournament results being available instantly on the leaderboards on GamerzArena. The automated tech will allow users to have an added sense of trust for the results of tournaments and contests due to the consistency of the computer vision tech around scoring. EEG Labs will also deploy its computer vision tech to extract data from additional sources and contests to optimize content plans for the Company.

“Partnering with EEG Labs Analytics to design a computer vision tech will push GamerzArena to the next level,” said Interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. “The automated scoring system and anti-cheating software will give GamerzArena an added level of trust and security, which will help us continue to increase our userbase.”

“We're excited to continue expanding EEG Labs' technology and GamerzArena is a great avenue to do so,” adds Magnus Leppaniemi, President of EEG Games. “In working together, we will pave the way for ground-breaking and efficient scoring of esports match results, allowing gamers everywhere to compete safely and reliably.



About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, blockchain and high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets, we bring a new edge to modern gaming. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc.

About EEG Labs and Esports Entertainment Group

EEG Labs is a subsidiary of Esports Entertainment Group and will use their sophisticated computer vision to deliver cutting-edge broadcast optimization and talent scouting analytics. Esports Entertainment Group is a publicly trading company on the NASDAQ, trading under the ticker GMBL. Esports Entertainment Group has become licensed and regulated to legally run esports wagering and the global esports market is expected to surpass $205 billion by 2027.

