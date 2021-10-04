Lumine Group Acquires Kansys Inc

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group (“Lumine”), a division of Volaris Group focused in the communications and media industry, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Kansys Inc (“Kansys”), a provider of modular billing subscription management, event intelligence, and mediation software for communication service providers and tier 1 enterprise corporations. Its Edge suite includes capabilities for quoting, agreement revenue, collections, and usage-based rating. Kansys is Lumine’s 22nd acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses.



Founded in 1997 in Kansas, USA, Kansys began as a system integrator (SI) focusing on billing solutions through business support systems integration. Over time, the company expanded its competency to include software and application development related to billing. In 2000, the business launched its own revenue management suite of products, which included mediation. By 2019, Kansys had established itself as a supplier of mission-critical billing across customers in North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and South America, with its newly branded Edge Cloud based Billing Software.



“We are excited to add Kansys and its Edge suite of products to complement our existing businesses while providing further mission-critical and high value capabilities to our global tier 1 ecosystem of customers and partners,” said Tony Garcia, Subscription Management Group Leader, Lumine Group.

“After building up our capabilities and brand over the past 20 years, joining Lumine’s global ecosystem of communications and media businesses provides a unique opportunity to rise to the next level,” said Joe Simmons, President of Kansys. “In addition, it was important that we selected a partner who understood our business and the market. We have spent a considerable amount of time getting to know the Lumine folks and have become very comfortable with their approach, flexibility, and goals. I have no doubt we have found the right long-term partner for Kansys and am very excited about our future.”

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group is a leading global acquirer of communications & media software businesses. Lumine empowers businesses to grow by providing an ecosystem with access to a network of global, like-minded professionals, customers, and partners. Lumine Group is a division within Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). Learn more at www.luminegroup.com and via LinkedIn.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Kansys

Kansys is a BSS/OSS best of breed software, services and cloud integrator specializing in the management and monetization of complex B2B data. The company provides software and managed services to enterprise customers with high volume, transaction-oriented, multi-partner service requirements. Since 1997, Kansys has been giving customers a competitive advantage with accurate, efficient, and cost-effective billing solutions. For more information, please visit www.kansys.com.

Contact Information

Erini Andriopoulos

Director of Marketing, Lumine Group

erini.andriopoulos@luminegroup.com