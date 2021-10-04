English Danish

Date 4 October 2021

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital for a total amount of DKK 500 million with effect from 11 October 2021.

The issue has a maturity of 10.25 years with a first call (redemption) option after 5.25 years. The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a three-month Cibor rate + a margin of 110 basis points and with fixing of interest every three months.

The issue, which is arranged by Nykredit, will be listed on the Euronext Dublin, and the buyers are various institutional investors.

The issue is part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.





John Fisker

CEO

