HFMA membership hits another all-time high, exceeds 75,000 in year of 75th anniversary

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 19 straight quarters of membership growth and shattered membership records, HFMA has reached yet another milestone by surpassing 75,000 members, the Association announced today.



Fueled by its 4-year-old Enterprise Solutions program, which allows providers and other healthcare-related organizations to acquire memberships for their staffs, HFMA’s new all-time membership mark represents timely symmetry for an organization celebrating its 75th anniversary this month.

“We are excited to reach this membership milestone during HFMA’s anniversary year,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “Together with colleagues from all disciplines of healthcare, finance professionals are working to address today’s healthcare challenges and opportunities. At HFMA, we are proud to mark our 75th year of supporting our members’ efforts to improve health and lives.”

The latest figures represent growth of nearly 55,000 members since the Enterprise program was launched in 2018. After starting from scratch, the total number of organizations active in Enterprise now stands at 172.

“Experiencing such significant growth during these tumultuous times demonstrates the value of HFMA’s content and education,” said HFMA Senior Vice President of Member Experience and Business Development Bill Casey. “It’s our privilege to serve the healthcare industry and our expanding membership ranks.”

For more information about individual and enterprise membership options, please visit www.hfma.org/membership.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 75,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

(630) 386-2945

bdennison@hfma.org