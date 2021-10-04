Total Expert Elevates the Journey with Accelerate 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today kicked off its 2021 Accelerate customer conference , an annual event highlighting customer experience innovation in financial institutions and the game changers who make it happen.



Accelerate brings together Total Expert customers, partners, and industry thought leaders for inspiring keynotes and impactful conversations that tie customer experience to customer loyalty. With a theme of “Elevate the Journey,” Accelerate will take place in Scottsdale, AZ, from Oct. 3-5.

“Accelerate gives the industry’s innovators the opportunity to inspire and reflect on the most successful practices driving growth and humanizing customer experiences--all fueled by turning data into action and impact,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “With the amount of change our industry has been through in the last 18 months, elevating the journey has never been so important. We’re here to learn from each other, and we’re honored that so many of our customers are taking the stage to share their innovation stories.”

Total Expert customers speaking at Accelerate include American Pacific Mortgage , Assurance Financial , CIVIC Financial Services , Fidelity Bank , Finance of America Mortgage , Horicon Bank , Motto Mortgage , Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, (PRMG, Inc.) , Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC , and United Community Bank Mortgage Services .

Attendees will hear and gain insights from industry speakers and panelists, including author and marketing evangelist Guy Kawasaki , Brittany Hodak of Experience.com , James Robert Lay of the Digital Growth Institute , Hunter Young of HIFI Agency , Julian Hebron of The Basis Point , and Amanda Swanson of Cornerstone Advisors .

Accelerate attendees will also be the first to learn about new functionality in Total Expert releasing over the next month, including updates that give direct-to-consumer lenders a complete understanding of each consumer based on their unique financial needs in order to deliver a personalized digital loan experience. Chief among the new capabilities is a new lead management module and a full communications package--complete with a dialer, two-way SMS, and unified cross-channel conversation history.

For the first time, Accelerate will feature The Expys , Total Expert’s awards program that recognizes high-achieving companies and applauds ingenuity, innovation, hard work, and customer-centric strategies. Award winners will be publicly announced on the last day of the conference, Oct. 5, following the awards ceremony.

Accelerate welcomes the following sponsors from key technology partners including Adwerx , Blend , ComeHome by HouseCanary , Denim Social , Experience.com , InGenious (formerly 6 Solutions ), Mortgage Coach , Optimal Blue , Sales Boomerang , and SimpleNexus .

For more about Accelerate 2021, visit info.totalexpert.com/accelerate2021 or reach out to events@totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .