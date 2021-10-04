Katapult Holdings, Inc., HyreCar, Inc., and Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

HyreCar, Inc. Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 12, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) investors that acquired shares between May 14, 2021 and August 20, 2021. Investors have until October 12, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Hyzon throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon had misrepresented the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon failed to deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 12, 2021.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) investors that acquired shares between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021. Investors have until October 26, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Katapult, throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult’s e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending were experiencing a decline; (2) despite assertions from Katapult that the company was a compelling and clear value proposition to both merchants and consumers, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into their consumers’ future buying behavior; and (3) Katapult’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages, when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors that acquired shares between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021. Investors have until October 26, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The investigation focuses on whether Cassava issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cassava announced supposedly positive results from a clinical trial of simufilam for treatment of Alzheimer’s patients. On July 30, 2021, despite Cassava's claims, health industry news site STAT published concerns of scientists not affiliated with the study, describing the results as “overblown” and “uninterpretable.” A citizen petition was submitted to the FDA on August 18, 2021, calling on the agency to halt ongoing studies of simufilam until such time as the agency could verify the data already submitted by Cassava. The petition identifies alleged “errors and anomalies” in Cassava's data “of a sufficient frequency and magnitude to strongly suggest scientific misconduct.” On August 25, 2021, shares of Cassava fell by more than 31%, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021.

