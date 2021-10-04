Michael Patterson Joins Coastal Financial Corporation Board of Directors

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank announced that Michael Patterson, CPA, has joined its Board of Directors.



Mr. Patterson is a seasoned global business leader with more than 38 years of cross-sector experience in strategy, P&L management, and international operations with deep expertise in risk management, compliance, governance, and financial control. A graduate of Pace University, he led EY LLP’s Compliance Risk Management business in the firm’s Financial Services Office and was appointed to the role at the height of the 2008 crisis. Before that he served as the First VP of the Risk and Control function in the institutional business for Merrill Lynch & Co and served several leadership roles at other leading consulting firms.

“The capabilities and experience that Michael brings to our board will be instrumental as Coastal continues to advance into a more complex organization,” said Eric Sprink, President and CEO. “His experience will help Coastal as we navigate within the ever-changing and highly regulated banking environment.”

About Coastal Financial Corporation

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB), is an Everett, Washington-based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”) a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. The Bank, through its CCBX division, provides banking as a service (“BaaS”) that allows our broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. As of June 30, 2021, we had total assets of $2.0 billion, total gross loans of $1.66 billion, total deposits of $1.8 billion, and total shareholders’ equity of $154.1 million. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com. Member FDIC.

