GlowTouch Garners Two Stevie® Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, KY, was awarded Silver and Bronze medals at the 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Silver is in the category of Most Valuable Corporate Response to the pandemic and the Bronze is for Most Exemplary Employer. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

"It's a tremendous honor for the company and our staff who invested countless hours in upholding the corporate motto of Putting People First," said Vidya Ravichandran, GlowTouch President and Founder. "There's no blueprint for addressing something like Covid which went well beyond a pivot to work-from-home. There were day-to-day needs that are usually separate from work. We engineered a grocery delivery system because of rules restricting individual movement and addressed the mental stress of sudden change through several engagement programs. I am so proud of the entire team."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide, and have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong," said Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world working on eight juries. In awarding the Silver for Most Valuable Corporate Response, one judge said, "They took care of their employees like they were family," while another remarked, "GlowTouch has put the interests of humanity before their own." In this category, the company's work included a Pandemic Response Team, a voluntary employee community outreach, and a corporate donation of 30 ICU beds to Mangalore's Wenlock Hospital.

"I love the wellness program and grocery delivery services," said one judge regarding the Bronze Award for Most Exemplary Employer. Another judge noted the campaign's "early and educated initial response that considered the well-being of employees. I was encouraged to see a strong focus on collaboration with daily check-ins."

Response coordination required multiple departments working as one to address individual employee needs and provide ongoing support of clients and their customers. The experience resulted in a new service delivery model, a modernized workforce, and a confirmation of GlowTouch's people-based corporate culture. "Tough times are often revealing; you learn about yourself and about the people around you," said Ravichandran. "We learned that the moment is never too big for our employees; they rally around each other and our clients without being asked to do so."

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and as a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with onshore contact centers in Louisville, KY, and Miami, FL; a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com. ###

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

