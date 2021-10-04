The Lovesac Company Announces Product Demonstration Event

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”) today announced it will be demonstrating its brand-new, never-before-seen product on October 18, 2021 with Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, and other senior leadership members. The event will take place at its showroom in New York City on the Upper East Side.



Event attendance by analysts and investors is by invitation only. The Company will be posting a video of the product demonstration on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com, after the event.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.