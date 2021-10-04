Miniature Ball Bearing Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.9 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Oct 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The global miniature ball bearings market size was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2020, according to new study by precedence research. Miniature ball bearing or instrument bearing are compact machined components, which is extensively used in the manufacturing of various downsized machines and equipment. Miniature ball bearing is designed for operating in small equipment and very useful in a variety of applications such as automotive, crusher industry, textile industry, heavy machinery equipment, electronics, and aerospace industry. The major functions of a miniature ball bearing includes supporting the load, reduced friction, and positioning moving machine components like wheels or shafts.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Growing demand for compact and mini machines and equipment

Rapid industrialization in developing economies

Rising demand for miniature ball bearings from aerospace and automotive industries

Rising popularity of electric vehicles

Increasing demand from the medical equipment manufacturing units

Rising consumer expenditure in household electrical appliances

Scope of Miniature Ball Bearing Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.9 Billion Growth Rate between 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 9.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Product, Application Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World Companies Mentioned NSK Ltd., Kitanihon Seiki Co. Ltd., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., GRW Bearing GmbH, CW Bearing GmbH, Cixing Group Co. Ltd, Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co., FAG Kugelfischer GmbH, PacamorKubar Bearings, Inc.

Report Highlights

Dust cover segment led the global miniature ball bearing market with remarkable revenue share 45% in 2020. Rising popularity for compact and small sized equipment and machineries are uplifting the segment growth.

By application, automotive segment held the major revenue share 39% in the global miniature ball bearing market in 2020 owing to the higher demand and the growing popularity of the electric vehicles is further fueling the segment growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the global miniature ball bearing market in 2020 and projected to augment the market in the coming years. The prime factor attributed for its growth is technological advancement in the region along with government initiatives supporting the developments of industries. Countries such as China and India are attracting FDIs and are emphasizing on creating global manufacturing hub in the region.





North America is projected as the most opportunistic region during the forecast period. This attributed to the faster adoption of new technologies in North America. Moreover, increased investment on technological advancements and innovations in the region is further propelling the growth of the market. North America is also expected to be the fastest-growing market for electric vehicles that is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the miniature ball bearing market in the foreseeable future.





Market Dynamics

The growing demand from the aerospace, industrial, and automotive industries is exponentially driving the growth of the miniature ball bearing market. Technological advancements in the field of medical equipment, robotics, and computers is augmenting the development of efficient and cost-effective production of miniature ball bearings. Moreover, with the rapid growth and development in technology, the demand for the small and compact machines is on the rise across various industries, which is boosting the demand for the miniature ball bearings.

Restraint

There are certain problems associated with the miniature ball bearings. The miniature ball bearing might not provide satisfactory results even after it is correctly mounted and operated. The problems like excessive noise production, reduction in accuracy, and grease deterioration may be faced that may result in extra costs for the user. This may restraint the growth of the miniature ball bearing market.

Opportunities

The introduction of chrome steel and tungsten carbide in the production of miniature ball bearings is providing lucrative opportunities to the market players. Use of chrome steel helps in production of high-precision bearing that incorporates quieter, improved hardness, and wear resistant properties in the miniature ball bearing. Moreover, the use of tungsten carbide offers durability and long fatigue life to the miniature ball bearings. These innovations seem to offer new growth opportunities to the vendors in the upcoming years.

Challenges

Generally, in factories or manufacturing units, the environment is noisy. Sometimes the noise levels rises beyond the permissible limits. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the permissible noise is restricted to 80 decibels. Higher noise is not good for the workers’ health. The reduction of noises in equipment and machines are much needed. The high rotational speed of ball bearings is required in order to increase productivity. This is a major challenge faced and development of efficient precision miniature ball bearings is the need.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, NSK Ltd. has developed ultra-high speed ball bearing for its use in the motors of electric vehicles. This third generation ball bearing is capable of operating at around 1.8 million dmN. It is claimed that this ball bearing is the fastest grease lubricated bearing for the automotive and it provides longer range and improve fuel efficiency. This will drive the growth of the miniature ball bearing market due to the rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry.

In May 2019, CW Bearing exhibited at CWIEME Berlin 2019. This is a fair that brings together the expert engineers, supply chain professionals, and industry specialists. CW Bearing showcased it wide range of precision miniature ball bearing products. This move will help in the growth and higher adoption of precision ball bearings in the miniature ball bearing market.

The key players operating in the miniature ball bearings market are NSK Ltd., Kitanihon Seiki Co. Ltd., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., GRW Bearing GmbH, CW Bearing GmbH, Cixing Group Co. Ltd, Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co., FAG Kugelfischer GmbH, and PacamorKubar Bearings, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Open Miniature Ball Bearing

Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearing

Others





By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Household Appliances

Office Automation

Information and Telecommunications

Others





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





