Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 26 September 2018, Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO) was awarded 36,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020 and 29,970 shares vested on 26 September 2021.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMilena Mondini de Focatiis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 29,970 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 14,086 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 15,884 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 31.7814,086
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust between 27 September 2021 and 1 October 2021.
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

On 26 September 2018, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 50,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020 and 49,250 shares vested on 26 September 2021.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 49,250 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 23,147 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 26,103 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 31.7823,147
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust between 27 September 2021 and 1 October 2021.
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

On 26 September 2018, Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 36,250 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020 and 35,885 shares vested on 26 September 2021.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCristina Nestares
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO UK Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 35,885 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 16,866 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 19,019 have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 31.7816,866
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust between 27 September 2020 and 1 October 2021.
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

On 26 September 2018, James Armstrong (Chief Risk Officer) was awarded 7,500 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020 and 7,443 shares vested on 26 September 2021.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameJames Armstrong
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Risk Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 7,443 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 7,443 shares were sold and none have been retained.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 31.787,443
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust between 27 September 2021 and 1 October 2021.
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 