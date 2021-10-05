TScan Therapeutics Appoints Heather Savelle as Vice President, Investor Relations

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Heather Savelle as Vice President, Investor Relations. Ms. Savelle brings to TScan over 20 years of experience in corporate communications and investor relations.



“We are excited to welcome Heather to the TScan team at an important time,” said David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TScan Therapeutics. “Her extensive experience running highly effective investor relations and communications programs in the life sciences industry will be crucial now that we’ve evolved into a publicly traded company and as we approach a series of key development milestones over the near-term.”

“I am excited to join the TScan team as we advance our mission to harness the potential of the human immune system to create life-changing T cell therapies for patients in need,” said Ms. Savelle. “I am grateful to be working alongside an experienced leadership team and supporting the advancement of the Company’s pipeline of liquid and solid tumor candidates with plans to submit IND applications for lead candidates TSC-100 and TSC-101 to the FDA during the fourth quarter. I look forward to regularly communicating our progress with the investment community.”

Prior to joining TScan, Ms. Savelle was a Managing Director at Argot Partners, LLC where she provided strategic communications counsel to biotechnology companies across all stages of development and commercialization. Before joining Argot Partners, Ms. Savelle was Senior Vice President at MacDougall Biomedical Communications. Prior to that, Ms. Savelle held positions of increasing responsibility for various small, mid- and large cap biotechnology and life sciences companies including Targacept, Inc., Repligen Corporation, Dynogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Millennium Pharmaceuticals (now part of Takeda Oncology). Ms. Savelle holds a B.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TScan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TScan believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither TScan nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

