New Portable Breast Pump from Medela Offers More Milk* and More Freedom for Breastfeeding Families

McHenry, IL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand in North America1 , announced today the launch of Swing MaxiTM, a smart double electric breast pump that provides a portable solution offering the freedom to pump whenever and wherever with the trusted technology breastfeeding families count on from Medela.

“Breastfeeding can be overwhelming, especially in the early days,” explains Nancy Heaton, vice president of marketing and e-commerce for Medela Americas. “For parents across North America who want to give their baby breast milk, we’re excited to introduce Swing Maxi as the intuitive, smart and portable breast pump solution that offers the freedom to pump whenever, wherever, without compromising on performance or comfort.”

The new Swing Maxi together with the award-winning Medela Family TM app simplifies portable pumping while ensuring that moms pump more milk in less time.*

Mobility without compromise with Medela’s unique proven technology.

Swing Maxi is a closed system solution with a USB charging port and a 1.5-hour built-in battery that fits in the palm of their hand and can keep up with their needs whenever and wherever life takes them. Together with Medela’s 2-Phase Expression ® Technology and PersonalFit Flex TM breast shields, moms can expect more comfortable pumping to ensure they get the most milk in less time.*

For more information, visit Medela’s Swing Maxi.

Medela is focused on expanding the support available to new parents, introducing new digital resources and breastfeeding products throughout the year. Recently, Medela introduced its new Silicone Breast Milk Collector as a companion to breastfeeding, collecting each precious drop of breast milk and Medela Baby, the company’s new category expansion, featuring a full range of pacifiers for infants through 18 months and beyond. Purelan™ delivers protection for breastfeeding moms with its advanced formulation of medical-grade, single-ingredient lanolin.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

