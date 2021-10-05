Ferrellgas Celebrates National Customer Service Week

Overland Park, Kan. , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employee-owners of nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas, long known for providing excellent customer service, are taking time this week to celebrate National Customer Service Week.

This special week received an official proclamation by the U.S. Congress in 1992 to help recognize the importance of good service along with those committed to providing it every day. It is honored each year by businesses around the world the first full business week of October. This year’s event runs October 4-8 and features the theme “Heart of Service.”

“National Customer Service Week comes at the perfect time for Ferrellgas, as this is the beginning of that time of year when propane homeowners count on us most,” said Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche. “Propane customers are like any consumer. They want to be listened to and they want a provider that’s easy to do business with. They want someone they know will always have their back. This week we are thanking those Ferrellgas customer service professionals who are the very heart of the service we offer throughout entire year, whether our customer is heating their home or using a Blue Rhino tank to create a memorable backyard experience.”

Zertuche said Ferrellgas remains focused on investing in state-of-the-art technology and implementing tools used by both employees and customers to ensure great service and a great customer experience. She added the company has a number of plans in place throughout the week to focus on the importance of customer service and celebrate Ferrellgas’ many service successes. Meetings held by corporate and operations teams throughout the week will have a customer service focus, and employees will have opportunities to recognize service successes by their co-workers.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.