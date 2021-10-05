Certara Appoints Drayton T. Virkler as Chief Commercial Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointment of Drayton T. Virkler to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Virkler will drive the Company’s global commercial strategy and execution and expand the business development team.

“I am pleased to welcome Drayton as our new Chief Commercial Officer,” said William F. Feehery, Ph.D., CEO of Certara. “His role will be vital to advancing our business growth strategy of global expansion and deepening our partnerships with biopharmaceutical clients. Drayton’s extensive leadership experience and commercial knowledge will be invaluable as we continue increasing adoption of biosimulation and other technologies to transform the drug development process.”

Mr. Virkler was most recently at IQVIA for a decade, where he served as Vice President and Global Head of Sales for the Real World Solutions Global Business Unit. He was responsible for driving all sales teams and marketing activities in the business unit, delivering revenue growth each year. He has held other commercial leadership roles at IQVIA, including helming the global account team for a top 5 global pharmaceutical company and leading business development in the U.S., Canada, and in the Asia Pacific region. Previously, Mr. Virkler held leadership roles at Talecris Plasma Resources, now part of Grifols, and GlaxoSmithKline.

“I am excited to join Certara’s executive team and build out the commercial arm of this dynamic organization,” said Mr. Virkler. “Certara is leading the charge in delivering cutting-edge biosimulation tools and innovative solutions to top pharmaceutical companies and biotechs to improve drug development. I am looking forward to getting Certara’s software and tech-driven services to more drug developers to advance new life-saving medicines worldwide.”

Mr. Virkler holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Washington and Lee University and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

