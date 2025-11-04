Certara Automates Scientific Workflows with Phoenix® Cloud

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced the launch of TFL Studio, the first cloud-native module of its Phoenix Cloud solution. TFLs (Tables, Figures, and Listings) present data on study participants, treatments, and outcomes visually for clear interpretation. They are critical components of regulatory submissions and scientific publications. TFL Studio lets pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) scientists create these components with greater speed and collaboration.

Traditional TFL workflows are often hindered by manual processes, fragmented tools, and the challenges of maintaining visual quality and consistency across studies. Phoenix Cloud is designed to accelerate these and related PK workflows through AI and cloud technology.

"The introduction of TFL Studio marks a pivotal moment in our mission to bring advanced, cloud-native solutions to drug discovery and development," said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer.



A complementary module, AI PK Reports, will be released this quarter. AI PK Reports leverages GenAI to turn tables, figures, and listings into draft PK reports, reducing a process that typically takes scientists days to complete down to minutes. AI PK Reports are powered by CoAuthor™, Certara’s GenAI software for regulatory and medical writing.

TFL Studio delivers a user-friendly, no-code environment where scientists can:

Build TFLs Faster with Reusable Templates: Create, maintain, and apply standardized templates, reducing setup time and ensuring consistency.



Create, maintain, and apply standardized templates, reducing setup time and ensuring consistency. Generate Dynamic, Editable Outputs: Easily fine-tune TFLs from source data without intermediate preparation, streamlining the editing and review process.



Easily fine-tune TFLs from source data without intermediate preparation, streamlining the editing and review process. Lower Training Burden: Intuitive tools and transparent workflows make it easier for new users to quickly become proficient, fostering broader adoption across teams.



"TFL Studio empowers scientists to create high-quality TFLs up to 50% faster, freeing them from the technical complexities of moving source data, coding, and manual formatting,” said Martin Snyder, President, Certara Data Sciences. “This allows them to focus on science, derive insights more quickly, and ultimately accelerate critical decision-making."

As the inaugural cloud-native module of Phoenix Cloud, TFL Studio sets the stage for future innovations, including the AI PK Reports module described above. It integrates with Integral™, Certara’s data repository, providing a single source of truth for PK/PD data, models and visualizations.

TFL Studio is available now as part of the Phoenix Cloud solution. To learn more about TFL Studio and the Phoenix Cloud platform, visit https://www.certara.com/software/phoenix-pkpd/phoenix-cloud/.

