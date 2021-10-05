Phunware Announces New PhunWallet Release and Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced a Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes in conjunction with a new release of PhunWallet on Apple iOS and Google Android and an updated PhunWallet roadmap in support of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem .



“The future of data is user-generated and user-controlled, but you have to give users a reason to participate and a platform to make participation easy,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We’re leveraging over a decade of experience and our position as a public company to commercialize a truly decentralized data economy that rewards you for being you, because the future of blockchain rests with real companies solving real problems in the real world.”

With this latest release, users will have more opportunities to earn PhunToken (PHTK) by not only engaging in a daily call-to-action, but also in generating and sharing custom referral links. Additional features of this release include optimized onboarding, wallet recovery and user experience enhancements.

Upcoming features scheduled for the next six months include, but are not limited to:

Creation of User Accounts & Profiles - Creating a comprehensive user registration and profile experience to make it easier for users to register, as well as recover, existing accounts across new devices. Registration will provide a more streamlined onboarding process that leaves advanced wallet setup to users at their sole discretion.

- Creating a comprehensive user registration and profile experience to make it easier for users to register, as well as recover, existing accounts across new devices. Registration will provide a more streamlined onboarding process that leaves advanced wallet setup to users at their sole discretion. Advanced Profile Features - Enhancing the profile experience to give users more control over the information they choose to share, the ability to update and access this information and an auditable account of their engagement activity.

- Enhancing the profile experience to give users more control over the information they choose to share, the ability to update and access this information and an auditable account of their engagement activity. Teams - As users begin to refer friends, family and colleagues, new team support functionality to allow them to keep track of and be rewarded for the networks that they build.

- As users begin to refer friends, family and colleagues, new team support functionality to allow them to keep track of and be rewarded for the networks that they build. Engagement Enhancements - Iterative updates based on user feedback to provide different engagement options, including watching videos, visiting specific points-of-interest, sharing content or participating in gamified promotions.

- Iterative updates based on user feedback to provide different engagement options, including watching videos, visiting specific points-of-interest, sharing content or participating in gamified promotions. PhunCoin Activation - Account update to custody and view PhunCoin balances.



Click here to learn more about how Phunware is integrating blockchain technology into its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile in order to build a truly decentralized data economy, managed by PhunWallet and powered by PhunToken (PHTK) for engagement and PhunCoin (PHCN) for data.

