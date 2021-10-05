Mike Kourey Joins Illumio’s Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced that it has appointed Mike Kourey to its Board of Directors and as Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Kourey brings more than 25 years of experience as a CFO, board member, or audit committee chair or member at companies including Aruba Networks, Okta, and RingCentral, and has been instrumental to five successful IPOs across his career. With deep experience working with cybersecurity and cloud companies, Kourey provides strong leadership in a time of exponential growth for Illumio.



“As ransomware and other attacks continue to plague public and private organizations, we are at an inflection point for the adoption of Zero Trust Segmentation,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “I am thrilled to welcome Mike to our Board during this exciting time, build upon our company momentum together, and continue to focus on helping our customers succeed in stopping attacks and ransomware from spreading into disasters.”

Kourey is currently the CFO at Dialpad, where he is responsible for finance, accounting, corporate development, investor relations, IT, sales operations, and facilities. Prior to Dialpad, Kourey served as the CFO of leading identity provider Okta, after five years as a board member and audit committee chair. Previously, Kourey led cloud software company Vlocity through its acquisition by Salesforce as CFO, served as CFO for customer experience management company Medallia, and was a partner at Khosla Ventures. He is currently a board member and Audit Committee Chair at Invision and has also served on the boards and audit committees of Aruba Networks, RingCentral, and Riverbed.

This appointment comes on the heels of significant innovation and investment at Illumio. In August, Illumio introduced a new Visibility and Ransomware Containment solution that makes it easy for organizations to see their risk and stop ransomware from spreading by locking down commonly used pathways and ports. In July 2021, Illumio released new functionalities to Illumio Core® that automate, accelerate, and simplify the path to a Zero Trust posture. In June, the company announced a $225M Series F funding round that will be used to expand investment in customer success, product development, and the company’s global partner strategy.

“I have spent my career working with organizations like Illumio that are dominating markets, delighting customers, and scaling quickly, all while operating with a high level of integrity, and I am excited to be part of the Illumio team,” said Kourey. “The company’s ability to stop ransomware attacks before they break headlines is making a significant impact on the Zero Trust security model, and I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate, scale, and continue to lead the path in an industry that is ripe for this level of disruption.”

