Illumio Launches AI Agent for Fast, Radically Simplified Threat Detection and Containment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the breach containment company, today announced Insights Agent, a new capability within Illumio Insights, the company’s AI-driven cloud detection and response (CDR) solution. Agent is an AI-powered, persona-driven guide designed to reduce alert fatigue, accelerate threat detection, and enable containment by delivering real-time, tailored alerts and instant one-click remediation recommendations. This powerful extension of Insights helps security teams stay focused and move quickly to contain threats before they escalate.

“Security teams are overwhelmed by noise, and we don’t need more useless alerts; we need more actionable answers,” says Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder of Illumio. “Illumio Insights was built to deliver clarity, not clutter. With Agent, we’re taking the next step: every user gets a personalized risk view tailored to their role, along with immediate, practical guidance on what to do next. This is real-time discovery and containment, designed for the people who defend our organizations every day.”

Building on the foundation of Illumio Insights, Agent delivers role-aware threat detection and actionable guidance aligned to each user’s responsibilities, whether threat hunter, incident responder, or compliance analyst. It automatically prioritizes threats by severity and surfaces the most relevant ones for each user, enabling faster decision-making and more effective containment. With teams receiving an average of more than 2,000 alerts per day (roughly one every 42 seconds), according to the 2025 Global Cloud Detection and Response Report, reducing triage delays has never been more critical.

The intelligent, targeted approach of Agent is made possible by the advanced capabilities of Insights. Powered by an AI security graph, Illumio Insights ingests and analyzes cloud-scale network data, delivering real-time visibility into traffic and risks. This purpose-built solution forms the foundation for Agent, enabling security teams to detect and contain threats with unprecedented speed and precision.

Agent spotlight innovations include:

Persona-Based AI Guidance: Users select from roles like threat hunter, incident responder, data security, or compliance monitor to receive insights tailored to their responsibilities.

Users select from roles like threat hunter, incident responder, data security, or compliance monitor to receive insights tailored to their responsibilities. In-Depth Investigative Analysis: AI-powered analysis of workloads, policies, and flows with severity-ranked recommendations.

AI-powered analysis of workloads, policies, and flows with severity-ranked recommendations. Accelerated Threat Detection: Continuous background monitoring of flow and workload communication to spot anomalies.

Continuous background monitoring of flow and workload communication to spot anomalies. AI-Driven Response Plan: This plan guides users through prioritized, step-by-step remediation with automated handoffs across the security stack for fast, effective resolution.

This plan guides users through prioritized, step-by-step remediation with automated handoffs across the security stack for fast, effective resolution. MITRE ATT&CK Mapping : Agent maps threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, helping users understand attacker techniques, prioritize responses, and reduce alert fatigue.

: Agent maps threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, helping users understand attacker techniques, prioritize responses, and reduce alert fatigue. One-Click Containment: Integrated with Illumio Segmentation, it enables instant isolation of compromised workloads; no host agents are required.

Agent is available in public preview as part of Insights and for Microsoft customers via the Microsoft Security Store, with general availability expected in December. Ready to experience deeper visibility? Click Try Insights Agent in the Insights UI and complete the form to request a 14-day trial. Learn more about Insights.

Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation have been deployed across the entire corporate IT environment at Microsoft. Read about it here: Illumio Collaborates with Microsoft to Strengthen Company’s Cyber Resilience and Prevent Breaches at Scale

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

Contact: comms-team@illumio.com