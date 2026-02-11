Illumio Expands Strategic Partnership with Armis to Secure Converged IT/OT Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio , Inc., the breach containment company, today announced an expanded partnership with Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, to protect converged information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments with deeper insights into risk and coordinated market strategies.

The joint offering combines the Illumio Platform—featuring Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation—with Armis Centrix™, Armis’ Cyber Exposure Management Platform. Together, they enable businesses to detect threats earlier, automatically contain breaches, and embed resilience into their most vulnerable systems.

“Securing the entire attack surface starts with knowing what’s connected and where risk lives,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder, Armis. “This partnership unifies visibility, asset intelligence, and enforcement. Together, we empower organizations to act decisively, stopping threats before there’s any impact and keeping critical operations resilient.”

Illumio breach containment, combined with Armis’ continuous cyber exposure management and security capabilities, creates a unified Zero Trust security approach for converged IT and OT environments. With the addition of Illumio Insights, the relationship between Armis and Illumio extends beyond segmentation, evolving into a native capability that simplifies operations and enables proactive containment.

Integration Highlights:

Comprehensive Asset Visibility: Armis discovers and classifies all IT, OT, and IoT devices—including unmanaged and legacy assets—and shares this classification with the Illumio Platform to enhance visibility and mapping.

Armis discovers and classifies all IT, OT, and IoT devices—including unmanaged and legacy assets—and shares this classification with the Illumio Platform to enhance visibility and mapping. Risk Prioritization: Armis intelligence feeds Illumio Insights to surface high-impact segmentation opportunities.

Armis intelligence feeds Illumio Insights to surface high-impact segmentation opportunities. Dynamic Containment: Illumio enforces microsegmentation when Armis detects anomalies, preventing lateral movement.

Illumio enforces microsegmentation when Armis detects anomalies, preventing lateral movement. SOC Integration: Joint telemetry integrates with SOC workflows, SIEM, and SOAR for faster investigations.





This collaboration enables Zero Trust across IT, OT, and IoT environments, reduces the impact of breaches through rapid containment, and supports compliance with standards including NERC CIP, IEC 62443, and NIST 800-82.

“When these types of environments are compromised, it’s not just downtime—it’s safety, infrastructure, and trust at stake,” said Todd Palmer, SVP of Global Partner Sales and Alliances, Illumio. “By pairing Illumio breach containment with Armis’ continuous asset intelligence, we empower teams with insight and control to act fast and keep essential systems online.”

Go-to-Market Collaboration:

Illumio is expanding its collaboration with Armis beyond technology, aligning go-to-market strategies to make it easier for organizations to access and deploy advanced Zero Trust Security solutions. Joint sales and marketing efforts ensure that customers benefit from seamless integration, expert guidance, and a unified approach to protecting critical infrastructure.

The Illumio Platform pairs Illumio Insights for AI-driven cloud detection and response with Illumio Segmentation for Zero Trust breach containment. It provides real-time visibility, rapid threat detection, and proactive lateral movement control across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Explore Illumio breach containment solutions or try Illumio Insights for free .

The Illumio–Armis integration is now available for joint customers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.illumio.com/partners-tap/armis.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.



Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.